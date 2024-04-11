4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Texas

A magnitude of 4.4 earthquake hit Big Spring, Howard County, Texas on Wednesday, confirmed the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). | Image: Unsplash / Representative

A magnitude of 4.4 earthquake hit Big Spring, Howard County, Texas on Wednesday, confirmed the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). Same was confirmed by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The quake hit 21 km north of Stanton.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited…