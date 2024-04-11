Updated April 11th, 2024 at 01:08 IST
4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Texas
A magnitude of 4.4 earthquake hit Big Spring, Howard County, Texas on Wednesday, confirmed the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
A magnitude of 4.4 earthquake hit Big Spring, Howard County, Texas on Wednesday, confirmed the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). | Image:Unsplash / Representative
Advertisement
A magnitude of 4.4 earthquake hit Big Spring, Howard County, Texas on Wednesday, confirmed the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). Same was confirmed by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The quake hit 21 km north of Stanton.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited…
Advertisement
Published April 11th, 2024 at 01:08 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.