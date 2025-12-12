$4.50 Trump Condom, Sex Toys, Bill Clinton, Gates & More: What The New Epstein Photos Reveal

$4.50 Trump Condom, Sex Toys, Bill Clinton, Gates & More: What The New Epstein Photos Show? | Image: X

Washington, DC: House Democrats on the U.S. House Oversight Committee on Thursday released a new batch of 19 photographs from the estate of late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The fresh pictures have triggered fresh scrutiny of the sex offender's ties with high-profile and powerful figures.

The newly-released images are part of a much larger collection of over 95,000 photos obtained by the U.S. House Oversight Committee during its review of Epstein-related materials.

Trump, Clinton, Gates & More

The new pictures include well-known personalities such as US President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates, Trump's former adviser Steve Bannon, former Prince Andrew and filmmaker Woody Allen, among others.

Bill Gates and former Prince Andrew feature in fresh pics released in Epstein case | Image: X

In a black-and-white photo, Trump is seen smiling and posing with several women. Another image showed Trump sitting with a woman, with his red tie loosened. Former British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who allegedly enticed and groomed young girls for high-profile clients, also appeared in the photos. The photos of women have been redacted by the committee to protect their identities.

Advertisement

The committee said that the photos show Epstein in various social and professional settings, including gatherings with influential individuals, though none of the images depict illegal activity.

Democrats stressed that appearing in images does not imply criminal conduct. Meanwhile, the Republicans accused the Democrats of “cherry-picking photos” without sufficient context and creating misleading public narratives.

Advertisement

‘Trump Condom’

The committee also released pictures of sex toys and a $4.50 "Trump condom", carrying the phrase “I'M HUUUGE!”

"These disturbing photos raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world," Representative of California Robert Garcia said, adding, “The Department of Justice must release all the files, NOW.”

The release comes after the Epstein Files Transparency Act was passed last month, requiring the US Justice Department to release unclassified Epstein-related records by December 19.