Peshawar: A massive gun fight erupted in the rugged hills of Hassan Khel in the Peshawar district on Monday morning between the Pakistani soldiers and a group of terrorists. The conflict was followed after Pakistan’s demand that Afghanistan’s Taliban Government should hand over those responsible for a recent attack on a Chinese convoy.

Captain Hussain Jahangir, a 25-year-old officer, led his troops on a mission to locate and neutralize terrorists hiding in the area after Pakistan’s intelligence hinted that the terrorists were planning further attacks.

According to an eyewitness, as the troops neared the suspected hideout, gunfire erupted. Captain Hussain led a coordinated assault, pushing his men forward and motivated them to hold their position.

Two soldiers also sustained fatal injuries during the conflict

Amid the intense exchange of bullets, a grenade explosion injured several soldiers, including Captain Hussain. However, the soldiers provided cover fire to their fellow soldiers and kept the operation going.

The troops breached the hideout, and a fierce battle ensued. The noise of an indiscriminate firing lasted with the killing of the last terrorist present at the battle field.

However, during the incident, Captain Hussain sustained a bullet injury on his chest, while Havildar Shafiqullah (36) was also hit by a bullet. They both later succumbed to their injuries, confirmed the Pakistan Army.

Pakistan Army Issues Statement

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) later issued a statement, saying,

"During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, as a result of which five terrorists were sent to hell while three terrorists got injured." It further read, "Captain Hussain Jahangir, who was leading his troops from the front, and Havildar Shafiqullah embraced martyrdom."

The statement also highlighted ongoing operations to eliminate any remaining terrorists in the area.

The loss of Captain Hussain and Havildar Shafiqullah underscores the ongoing struggle against terrorism in Pakistan. Earlier this month, an army officer was martyred, and three terrorists were killed in Balochistan's Zhob district. In recent times, terror activities have surged, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, following the end of a ceasefire by the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

A recent report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies revealed 432 violence-linked fatalities and 370 injuries in the first quarter of 2024. KP and Balochistan accounted for over 92 percent of fatalities and 86 percent of attacks.

Pakistan Army has recently launched offensives against terrorists’ hideouts inside Pakistani Territory. Sources said that in the majority of terrorist attacks inside Pakistan, a major role has been played by sleeping cells inside Pakistan. While the handlers of almost all the attacks have been found in Afghanistan.

