50 UK MPs Write to UK Foreign Secretary Over Violence, Deteriorating Situation in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir

London: More than 50 British MPs, led by Imran Hussain MP (Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir), have written to the UK Foreign Secretary expressing deep concern over the human rights situation and recent violence in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (Pakistan-administered Kashmir).

In a letter dated 30 July 2026, the parliamentarians highlighted reports that peaceful protesters have been fired upon, resulting in deaths and injuries. They described these incidents as a serious escalation in tensions and underlined the urgent need for restraint and immediate de-escalation.

The letter raises alarm over “reports of brutal force and an increasingly heavy-handed response to demonstrations, including the use of live fire.” It states that such actions raise serious concerns about the protection of those exercising their rights to peaceful protest and assembly, risk further increasing tensions, and undermine public confidence in an already sensitive situation.

Many of the signatories’ British Kashmiri constituents have close family ties to the region and have contacted their MPs to express deep concern for the safety and wellbeing of their loved ones.

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As Chair of the APPG on Kashmir, Imran Hussain noted that the group has consistently worked to keep developments in Kashmir on the parliamentary agenda. Over recent months, members have written to the previous Foreign Secretary, tabled motions supported by more than 70 parliamentarians from across both Houses, and met with ministers, officials and other stakeholders to encourage dialogue, de-escalation and a peaceful resolution.

The letter stresses that all parties must exercise restraint and resolve outstanding issues through peaceful dialogue rather than confrontation. It affirms that freedom of expression, peaceful political participation and access to communications are fundamental principles that contribute to stability, public confidence and the protection of human rights.

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The MPs welcomed recent engagement between the APPG Chair and a minister, in which assurances were given that human rights concerns would always be taken seriously and raised at the highest level.

They have asked the Foreign Secretary to clarify:

--The UK Government’s recent assessment of the current humanitarian situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including reports of heavy-handed responses to demonstrations, allegations of the use of live fire against protesters, and concerns regarding threats of violence.

--Recent steps being taken to ensure British nationals in the region, and British citizens with family members there, can access support and maintain contact with loved ones.

--Representations made or planned to the Governments of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir regarding the immediate lifting of the blockade and restoration of communications.

--Engagement undertaken to encourage the immediate resumption of peaceful negotiations and dialogue between relevant authorities and representatives of the Joint Awami Action Committee.

--Steps being taken to monitor developments and support efforts aimed at preventing further escalation.

The letter concludes by stating that the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and the many British Kashmiris with deep family and community ties to the region, deserve peace, stability and the opportunity for their concerns to be addressed through dialogue rather than confrontation. The signatories urge the UK Government to continue using all appropriate diplomatic channels to support immediate de-escalation, encourage restraint by all parties, and promote a peaceful and lasting resolution with Kashmiri human rights at its heart.