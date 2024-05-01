Updated May 1st, 2024 at 21:41 IST
“502. That's an Error": Google Search Suffers Outage, Leaving Users Frustrated
Global Google outage reported with search engine down. Users worldwide faced difficulties accessing services. Error message: '502. That's an error.'
- World News
- 2 min read
Google users worldwide experienced a widespread outage of the search engine, with reports flooding in from various regions indicating service disruptions. According to Downdetector, an online platform that tracks outages by aggregating status reports from multiple sources including users, the outage affected a significant number of users across different countries.
In the United Kingdom, over 300 users reported difficulties accessing Google services. Similarly, in the United States, more than 1,400 individuals encountered problems with Google, particularly in cities such as New York, Denver, Colorado, and Seattle. While Google's other services like Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps, and Google Talk remained operational for most users, approximately 100 users in the US also reported issues with Google Maps.
Social media platforms became inundated with users sharing their experiences of encountering difficulties while accessing Google services. One user on X (formerly Twitter) succinctly expressed the situation by simply stating, "Google down." Alongside this statement, the user shared a screenshot of an error page encountered while attempting to use the search engine.
The error message displayed read, "502. That's an error. The server encountered a temporary error and could not complete your request. Please try again in 30 seconds. That's all we know."
People on social media shared their reactions through memes and post. Let's take a look at it.
Published May 1st, 2024 at 21:41 IST