Google users worldwide experienced a widespread outage of the search engine, with reports flooding in from various regions indicating service disruptions. According to Downdetector, an online platform that tracks outages by aggregating status reports from multiple sources including users, the outage affected a significant number of users across different countries.

In the United Kingdom, over 300 users reported difficulties accessing Google services. Similarly, in the United States, more than 1,400 individuals encountered problems with Google, particularly in cities such as New York, Denver, Colorado, and Seattle. While Google's other services like Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps, and Google Talk remained operational for most users, approximately 100 users in the US also reported issues with Google Maps.

Social media platforms became inundated with users sharing their experiences of encountering difficulties while accessing Google services. One user on X (formerly Twitter) succinctly expressed the situation by simply stating, "Google down." Alongside this statement, the user shared a screenshot of an error page encountered while attempting to use the search engine.

The error message displayed read, "502. That's an error. The server encountered a temporary error and could not complete your request. Please try again in 30 seconds. That's all we know."

People on social media shared their reactions through memes and post. Let's take a look at it.

Me running to twitter to see if Google is down pic.twitter.com/rxoqlpGQVd — Karina 🍉🇮🇳 (Taylor's Version) (@karinapatelx)

BREAKING.🚨



Google is DOWN.



Major outages affecting thousands of users have been reported in the US, the UK, Australia, parts of Europe and Asia.



DownDetector reported that the technical glitches have affected search, the website, and Google Drive.



One error message being… pic.twitter.com/TE9RtHRanQ — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker)

Google Down World Wide



Daily Mail 😮



What does it mean!!!!!!!



Facebook Down

Instagram Down

Google Down



That’s how they talk - buy going down on each other



😊 pic.twitter.com/QMuCTf4rJh — Ben Rogers ☀️(Luciflare) (@Multisiteltd)

Is this happening to anyone else?



Is Google "kinda" down? pic.twitter.com/pYdE8rqoNB — Matthew+ (@MatthewPlus_)



