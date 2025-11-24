51-Year-Old Indian Visiting Newborn Grandchild In Canada Convicted Of Harassing Teens, Faces Permanent Ban On Re-entry.

A 51-year-old man from India who travelled to Canada on a temporary visa to visit his newborn grandchild is set to be deported after being convicted of criminally harassing two teenage girls outside a Sarnia high school.

Jagjit Singh, who arrived in July on a six-month visitor visa, was sentenced in a Sarnia courtroom recently to time served, nine days in pre-plea custody, along with three-year probation. Justice Krista Lynn Leszczynski said the sentence took into account his imminent deportation and a prohibition on returning to Canada.

“You had no business being on the school property,” the judge said, noting that such conduct “will not be tolerated”.

Repeated Approaches Near School Smoking Area

According to the prosecution, Singh spent several days between September 8 and 11 near the smoking area of a local high school, approaching students and attempting to speak with them despite not knowing English. He repeatedly asked girls for photographs and “breached their personal space”. In one instance, after a girl reluctantly agreed to a photo hoping he would leave, Singh sat between students and tried taking more photos, eventually placing an arm around one of them before she pushed him away.

Advertisement

He was arrested on September 16 on charges of sexual interference and sexual assault. Although granted bail shortly after, he was briefly rearrested when an additional complaint emerged from the same day.

With the aid of an interpreter, Singh pleaded not guilty to sexual interference but admitted guilt to the lesser charge of criminal harassment. Both the Crown and defence jointly submitted a recommendation for a sentence equivalent to time served, citing his lack of prior criminal history, the limited period of offending and the fact that he will be removed from the country.

Advertisement

Defence lawyer Terry Brandon told the court that Singh’s short time in custody had been “a shocking and long-lasting” experience for him.

Canada Border Services Agency officers were present in court to take Singh into custody once the proceedings concluded. Though he had a flight booked for December 30, authorities are working to remove him earlier.

Victims Narrate Lasting Impact

Statements from both teenagers were read aloud in court, detailing ongoing anxiety and fear. One girl said the incident shattered her sense of safety and left her wary of older men, adding that the fact the offender was a newcomer made the experience more “difficult to deal with”.

The second victim said her mental health has suffered significantly since the encounters, leaving her uncomfortable in public spaces. “I don’t even want to know what he was thinking or doing with those pictures,” she said.

Barred From Interacting With Anyone Under 16

As part of the sentence, Singh is barred from contacting the girls, visiting any place they live, work or study, and from being anywhere near schools, playgrounds, parks, pools or community centres. He is also prohibited from interacting with anyone under 16, except his newborn grandchild.