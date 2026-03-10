53% Americans Oppose Military Action in Iran, 77% Fear Terrorist Attack on US Soil: Poll

New Delhi: As the war in the Middle East continued for the 11th day, and the US seems to be confused about its objective in the war, a poll conducted by a US university has indicated a grim reality that the majority of Americans may not be in favour of the ongoing war.

According to a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pea-ack) University national poll, a large number of voters fear that a terror attack might on American soil in retaliation. Moreover, a majority of them are not in favour of having US boots on Iranian soil.

The poll has pointed out that 53% of the voters are not in favour of military action against Iran, and only 40% of the voters favour the ongoing strikes. 55% of the voters did not buy the argument that Iran posed an imminent threat to the United States, and only 39% believe that it was.

Those who did not buy the argument that Iran posed an imminent military threat to US, included 12% Democrats and 31% independents. Only 23% of Republicans believed that Iran posed such a threat.

"Seventy seven percent of voters think it is either very likely (33%) or somewhat likely (44%) that there will be a terrorist attack on U.S. soil in response to the US military action against Iran, while 19% think it is either not so likely (12%) or not likely at all (7%)," the poll outcome stated.

Sixty-two percent of the voters are of the belief that the Trump administration has not provided any clear explanation of the reasons behind the US military action against Iran. Fifty nine percent of the voters think Trump should have opted for congressional approval before conducting military strikes. Only 37% of the voters believe that Trump was handling the situation in the Middle East appropriately.

Trump Says He Is Willing to Talk to Iran

Meanwhile, Donald Trump indicated that he is willing to engage in talks with Iran, provided the circumstances are right. However, Trump emphasised that any future dialogue would be strictly contingent upon the terms of the deal.