Amid Middle East Crisis, Trump Open To Discussions With Tehran Depending On Terms: Report

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump, in an interview with Fox News, indicated a potential willingness to engage in talks with Iran, provided the circumstances are right.

While noting reports that Tehran is keen to enter negotiations, Trump emphasised that any future dialogue would be strictly contingent upon the terms of the deal, as per reports.

The comments came during a Monday evening interview, reported by the cable news network on Tuesday.

Strong disapproval of Khamenei

Trump, meanwhile in the interview, had also expressed strong disapproval of Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

During his remarks, Trump voiced skepticism regarding the leader’s intentions, stating he did not believe the younger Khamenei was capable of peaceful coexistence.

The 56-year-old Mojtaba Khamenei, was designated to the country's highest office by the 88-member Assembly of Experts.

The clerical body confirmed he was "appointed and introduced as the third leader of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran, based on the decisive vote of the respected representatives of the Assembly of Experts".

This transition occurs amidst significant regional volatility, following a military campaign that resulted in the death of the former leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Trump said he is "not happy" with Iran's choice of leader. "I don't believe he can live in peace," Trump said.

Prior to Mojtaba Khamenei's appointment, Trump insisted that the US should have a say in selecting the next leader for Iran, similar to past US involvement in Venezuela.

Intense strike warning

Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned on that Tuesday “will be yet again our most intense day of strikes inside Iran: The most fighters, the most bombers, the most strikes, intelligence more refined and better than ever.

Shortly before the statement, he said “the last 24 hours have seen Iran fire the lowest amount of missiles they have fired yet.”

What Iran said

The rhetoric was equally sharp from Tehran. Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, said on X that Iran was “definitely not looking for a ceasefire.”

“We believe that the aggressor should be punched in the mouth so that he learns a lesson so that he will never think of attacking our beloved Iran again,” he said.

Another top Iranian security official, Ali Larijani, appeared to threaten U.S. President Donald Trump himself, writing on X that “Iran doesn’t fear your empty threats. Even those bigger than you couldn’t eliminate Iran. Be careful not to get eliminated yourself.”

Iran has been accused of plotting attempts to kill Trump in the past. Witnesses reported hearing several explosions in Tehran in the afternoon as Israel commenced a new wave of airstrikes.

Airstrike on Iran-linked militia

As the conflict spread across the region, Israel launched multiple attacks on the militant Hezbollah group in Lebanon, which responded by firing missiles into Israel.

Iran-backed militias in Iraq have also launched attacks at U.S. bases in the country since the beginning of the conflict.