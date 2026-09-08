5.3-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Tibet, Tremors Felt In Nepal Days After Flood

Tibet: The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported that a 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Tibet on Wednesday, causing tremors in sections of neighboring Nepal.

According to the EMSC, the earthquake struck at a depth of 35 kilometers (21.75 miles). There were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage from the tremor.

The latest earthquake occurred just days after a severe calamity devastated the Nepal-Tibet border region on August 26. A glacier collapse at high altitude caused a massive surge of water, mud, and debris, wreaking havoc in Nepal's Rasuwa district and parts of Tibet.

Flooding damaged or destroyed homes, roads, and bridges, and the region's hydroelectric infrastructure was also severely damaged. The tragedy affected at least 11 hydroelectric projects.

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Rescue operations are still ongoing, with crews looking for anyone believed to be trapped inside tunnels. The rugged Himalayan terrain, vast amounts of debris, and damaged routes have all hampered efforts to reach affected areas.

According to the most recent statistics, over 1,300 people have been killed in Nepal and Tibet, with hundreds still missing.

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