A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal's Koshi Province on Tuesday, November 24, triggering tremors that were reportedly felt in several districts of Bihar, raising concerns among residents across the region.

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake struck Nepal at a depth of approximately 10 kilometres. The relatively shallow depth of the earthquake may have contributed to the shaking being felt in areas beyond its epicentre.

Residents in parts of Bihar reportedly experienced tremors, prompting some people to step out of their homes and buildings as a precautionary measure. However, details regarding the exact districts affected and the intensity of the tremors in Bihar were not immediately available.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage to property following the earthquake. Authorities are expected to assess the situation and monitor any developments in the affected areas.

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Nepal, located in the seismically active Himalayan region, is particularly vulnerable to earthquakes due to the ongoing collision between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. The region has witnessed several significant seismic events over the years, including devastating earthquakes that caused widespread destruction and loss of life.

The latest earthquake comes as a reminder of the seismic vulnerability of Nepal and neighbouring parts of India, particularly Bihar, which shares a long border with the Himalayan nation.

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