5.5-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Eastern Japan; Strong Shaking Felt Across Tokyo

Tokyo: A moderate 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Japan's Kanto region on Tuesday evening, violently rattling the capital city of Tokyo and surrounding prefectures.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor occurred at 7:46 PM local time, with its epicentre in southern Ibaraki Prefecture, approximately 36.1 degrees north latitude and 139.9 degrees east longitude. The earthquake struck at a preliminary depth of 50 kilometres.

The JMA quickly confirmed following the event that no tsunami warnings or advisories had been issued, as the inland nature and depth of the quake did not pose an ocean displacement hazard.

The earthquake triggered Japan's automated Earthquake Early Warning system, broadcasting alerts to millions of mobile devices moments before the physical secondary waves hit.

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The highest intensity of shaking was recorded in municipalities outside of Tokyo, measuring a "Lower 5" on the Japanese Shindo seismic intensity scale of 7.

According to weather officials, towns such as Ota in Gunma Prefecture and Kazo in Saitama Prefecture bore the brunt of the movement.

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At this intensity level, hanging objects swing violently, unanchored furniture may shift significantly, and people find it difficult to walk without holding onto stable structures.

Central Tokyo experienced a prolonged, rolling shake that caused high-rise office towers to sway and briefly disrupted transit networks, though local automated safety systems prevented major incidents.

Bullet train operations on sections of the Shinkansen network momentarily slowed or halted after automated power cut-offs, a standard safety protocol triggered by seismic sensors.

Nuclear regulatory authorities quickly reported that facility checks at regional nuclear power stations, including those in neighbouring prefectures, revealed no abnormalities or damage to containment systems.

Local disaster management teams are currently surveying the region for structural damage, minor injuries, or localised utility outages.