7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Tibet, Two More Quakes Recorded In China

Two earthquakes struck Tibet on Thursday evening, including one measuring 7 in magnitude, while another 5.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded in China. The tremors come weeks after deadly flash floods and landslides devastated the Nepal-Tibet border region in August, killing more than 1,400 people.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the first earthquake hit Tibet at 8.03 pm IST, at a depth of 173 km. Its epicentre was located around 489 km north-north-west of Pandin in Arunachal Pradesh.

Second Quake Hits Tibet Minutes Later

The region experienced another earthquake at around 8.42 pm IST, with the tremor measuring 5 in magnitude. The NCS placed the earthquake's location approximately 323 km north-north-west of Basar in Arunachal Pradesh. Unlike the earlier quake, this one originated at a depth of 15 km.

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The two earthquakes were recorded less than 40 minutes apart, according to the NCS data.

China Also Records 5.2-Magnitude Earthquake

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Separately, a 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck China at 8.29 pm IST. The NCS reported that the tremor occurred at a depth of 15 km, around 505 km north-north-west of Pangin in Arunachal Pradesh.

The three earthquakes were recorded within a short span on Thursday evening, with the NCS providing details of their magnitude, depth and locations.

Quakes Follow Deadly Floods Along Nepal-Tibet Border

The latest seismic activity comes weeks after devastating flash floods and landslides struck the Nepal-Tibet border region in August, leaving more than 1,400 people dead.