7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Tibet, Two More Quakes Recorded In China
A 7-magnitude earthquake struck Tibet, followed by another 5-magnitude tremor, while a 5.2-magnitude quake hit China on Thursday evening.
- World News
- 2 min read
Two earthquakes struck Tibet on Thursday evening, including one measuring 7 in magnitude, while another 5.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded in China. The tremors come weeks after deadly flash floods and landslides devastated the Nepal-Tibet border region in August, killing more than 1,400 people.
According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the first earthquake hit Tibet at 8.03 pm IST, at a depth of 173 km. Its epicentre was located around 489 km north-north-west of Pandin in Arunachal Pradesh.
Second Quake Hits Tibet Minutes Later
The region experienced another earthquake at around 8.42 pm IST, with the tremor measuring 5 in magnitude. The NCS placed the earthquake's location approximately 323 km north-north-west of Basar in Arunachal Pradesh. Unlike the earlier quake, this one originated at a depth of 15 km.
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The two earthquakes were recorded less than 40 minutes apart, according to the NCS data.
China Also Records 5.2-Magnitude Earthquake
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Separately, a 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck China at 8.29 pm IST. The NCS reported that the tremor occurred at a depth of 15 km, around 505 km north-north-west of Pangin in Arunachal Pradesh.
The three earthquakes were recorded within a short span on Thursday evening, with the NCS providing details of their magnitude, depth and locations.
Quakes Follow Deadly Floods Along Nepal-Tibet Border
The latest seismic activity comes weeks after devastating flash floods and landslides struck the Nepal-Tibet border region in August, leaving more than 1,400 people dead.
The floods originated near the border and swept through northern and central Nepal, destroying homes and buildings. The disaster had caused widespread destruction in the region, adding to concerns following the latest series of earthquakes.