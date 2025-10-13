7 Out Of 20 Hostages Released To Red Cross; Hamas Vows To Uphold Ceasefire Agreement

Tel Aviv: Soon after handing over seven hostages out of 20, Hamas's military wing issued a statement claiming that it remains committed to the ongoing ceasefire and hostage-for-prisoner deal with Israel. According to Times of Israel, Hamas's military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, issued a statement shortly after seven hostages were reportedly handed over to the Red Cross.

The group said it "remains committed" to the agreement as long as Israel adheres to its part of the deal. "The agreement that was reached is the fruit of our people's steadfastness and resistance," the statement read. “The occupation could have returned most of its captives alive many months ago, but it continued to stall.” The Israel Defence Forces confirmed that the Red Cross has received all seven hostages.

In an X post, IDF issued a statement," According to information provided by the Red Cross, seven hostages have been transferred into their custody, and are on their way to IDF and ISA forces in Gaza. The IDF is prepared to receive additional hostages who are expected to be transferred to the Red Cross later on."

Hamas also claimed that it had sought to end the "war of annihilation" months ago but accused Israel of obstructing peace efforts. According to Times of Israel, seven hostages will be transferred to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) by the Red Cross. The released hostages included Gali and Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor, and Guy Gilboa-Dallal, according to Hebrew media reports.

After that, they will undergo medical and psychological examinations at Israeli hospitals. The remaining 13 living hostages will be released around 10 am (local time), as per TOI. Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman-Tov said Israel's health system had fully mobilised to receive both the freed hostages and the bodies of deceased captives to be returned to the country.

"Alongside the hope and joy, there is also immense sorrow for the families of the hostages who will be brought to eternal rest in Israel," Siman-Tov said, thanking the medical and psychological teams for their work, as per Times of Israel. He added that the Health Ministry would continue to provide “the best possible psychological support for the entire population of Israel.”

Across Tel Aviv's Hostages Square and several towns near the Gaza border, families and supporters gathered to welcome the survivors. Many held up photos of their loved ones or wore shirts bearing their images. Crowds cheered and waved Israeli flags as news of the first transfers broke. Family members described the moment as one of "overwhelming relief and disbelief" after two years of waiting for their loved ones to return.

While seven have been freed so far, Israel expects the full group of 20 living hostages to be released gradually throughout the day, under the supervision of the Red Cross.