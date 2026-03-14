Paper Birds On Broken Glasses, Playground Buried Under Rubble: Iran Kindergarten Hit In Fresh Attack

Tehran: Another children's school in Iran has been reduced to rubbles in a fresh round of US-Israeli airstrikes as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate with both sides remaining adamant to hold their ground. This time a school in Shahr-e-Rey, South of Iran, has been targeted.

Glasses shattered at Iran school after airstrikes | Image: RT

A disturbing video of the kindergarten, captured by Iran state TV, showed massive destruction at the site. Shattered glasses of doors and windows were seen lying scattered on the ground.

Origami birds on broken glasses | Image: RT

Disheartening visuals of origami birds made by kids were seen still hung on windows broken by the impact of the strike.

Desks, benches destroyed after attack on Iran school | Image- RT

Huge slabs of concrete were seen lying in the classroom amid damaged benches and desks.

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Playground buried under rubble | Image: RT

The playground of the kindergarten has been left buried under rubble. Visuals of empty swings and seesaws in a destructive setting portrayed the brutal and horrific impact wars have on innocent civilians.

Minab School Attack

Children's bags recovered from rubbles in Minab | Image: RT

On the first day of the war, another school had been attacked in Iran, leaving as many as 165 schoolgirls dead. The brutal massacre took place in ‘Shajareye Tayabeh' elementary girls' school located in the Hormozgan Province of the city of Minab.

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Mass graves dug up for school girls killed in Iran war | Image: Reuters