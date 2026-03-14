Updated 14 March 2026 at 18:50 IST
Paper Birds On Broken Glasses, Playground Buried Under Rubble: Iran Kindergarten Hit In Fresh Attack
Another children's school in Iran has been reduced to rubbles in a fresh round of US-Israeli airstrikes as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate with both sides remaining adamant to hold their ground. This time a school in Shahr-e-Rey, South of Iran, has been targeted.
- World News
- 2 min read
Tehran: Another children's school in Iran has been reduced to rubbles in a fresh round of US-Israeli airstrikes as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate with both sides remaining adamant to hold their ground. This time a school in Shahr-e-Rey, South of Iran, has been targeted.
A disturbing video of the kindergarten, captured by Iran state TV, showed massive destruction at the site. Shattered glasses of doors and windows were seen lying scattered on the ground.
Disheartening visuals of origami birds made by kids were seen still hung on windows broken by the impact of the strike.
Huge slabs of concrete were seen lying in the classroom amid damaged benches and desks.
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The playground of the kindergarten has been left buried under rubble. Visuals of empty swings and seesaws in a destructive setting portrayed the brutal and horrific impact wars have on innocent civilians.
Minab School Attack
On the first day of the war, another school had been attacked in Iran, leaving as many as 165 schoolgirls dead. The brutal massacre took place in ‘Shajareye Tayabeh' elementary girls' school located in the Hormozgan Province of the city of Minab.
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Visuals from the scene showed bodies of little girls lying on the ground, covered in blood and dust. People were also seen recovering children's schoolbags from the rubbles as blocks of concrete lying on desks and benches narrated a terrifying story of the horrors the children went through. Following the untimely demise of the girls, tiny graves were dug up for them.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 14 March 2026 at 18:19 IST