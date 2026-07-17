7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Mexico Coast Near Puerto Madero, Tsunami Alert Issued

Mexico City: A powerful earthquake struck off the coast of Mexico on Friday, with tremors felt across southern Mexico and neighbouring Central America and triggering a tsunami alert for parts of the Pacific. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the magnitude of the earthquake measured 7.3 on the Richter scale and was centred near the Mexican city of Puerto Madero, with a depth of about 10 km.

As per reports, the initial reading from the USGS was 7.4 magnitude before it was revised down to 7.3. A tsunami warning was declared for coastlines close to the epicentre, with the officials warning of possible dangerous sea conditions. The tremor was felt strongly in Puerto Madero and shook buildings across the region, with powerful shaking also reported in neighbouring Guatemala and El Salvador.

The USGS data placed the epicentre off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast, an area that sits along the Middle America trench where tectonic plates meet. Notably, Mexico lies on 5 tectonic plates, making it one of the most seismically active countries in the world. There were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties from the Mexican government in the first hours after the earthquake, but emergency services were assessing structures in coastal towns.

Tsunami Alert Issued For Pacific Coastlines

Following the earthquake, the USGS warned that “hazardous tsunami waves” could affect coasts within about 300 km of where it struck. A tsunami alert was declared for areas of the Pacific close to the epicentre.

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In past similar events off the coast, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has advised that waves of up to 1 to 3 metres were possible locally, and the government urged people to move away from the shoreline as a precaution. The officials stated that the warning applied to parts of the Mexican coast and could extend to other Central American countries depending on sea-level readings.

The USGS confirmed the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km, with the seismic activity first logged as a magnitude 7.4 event before being revised to 7.3. Mexico’s civil protection protocols were activated in the affected states, with teams checking hospitals, schools and critical infrastructure for damage. Given the region’s history of large earthquakes, the government also warned residents to be prepared for aftershocks.

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The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center continued to monitor sea-level gauges along the coast. In previous earthquakes in this zone, initial tsunami warnings were later lifted after no major wave was recorded, but officials stressed that Friday’s alert would remain in place until the risk had passed.