81% Back New Political Party in Elon Musk’s Poll Amid Trump Feud

Washington: A massive 81% of over 4 million respondents in an online poll posted by tech billionaire Elon Musk voted in favor of creating a new political party in the United States. The poll, which appeared on X (formerly Twitter), came shortly after Musk’s public fallout with US President Donald Trump.

In his post, Musk wrote, “Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle?”

Within hours, the post gained huge traction. A total of 4,143,244 people participated, with 81% voting "Yes" and only 19% voting "No", signaling strong public interest in an alternative to the traditional two-party system.

Why the Poll Matters: The Trump-Musk Fallout

The poll comes in the wake of a heated clash between Musk and Trump, former political allies. The trigger was the passage of Trump’s controversial tax and spending legislation — dubbed the “One Big Beautiful Bill” — which narrowly passed the House with a 215–214 vote.

Musk, who recently resigned from Trump’s “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE) task force, condemned the bill as a “disgusting abomination”, later mocking it as the “Big Ugly Bill.”