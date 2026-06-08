8.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Mindanao, Tsunami Alerts Issued For Philippines, Indonesia, Taiwan

Manila: A powerful earthquake measuring 8.2 in magnitude shook waters near Mindanao in the southern Philippines on Monday, with tremors felt through the region and triggering urgent tsunami warnings. According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences, the tremor was strong enough to trigger alerts across a wide stretch of the western Pacific, raising immediate fears for coastal regions.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center responded, issuing tsunami alerts for the Philippines, Indonesia, Palau, Yap, Taiwan and Papua New Guinea. The agencies warned that the sea could rise above normal levels, with the most serious risk in sheltered bays and narrow straits where waves can build higher.

The Philippine officials appealed to residents in vulnerable coastal provinces that waves exceeding 1 metre above the tide were possible, and that hazardous conditions could persist for several hours. The first surges were forecast to reach shore between 7.37 and 9.37 local time on June 8, leaving limited time for people to move to safety.

Evacuations Ordered Along Southern Coast

The civil defence teams urged people living along the coasts of Sarangani, Davao Occidental, Tawi-Tawi, Sulu, Basilan, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato to leave low-lying areas at once and head for higher ground or further inland. The emergency agencies across the region were placed on standby as they continued to assess damage and monitor sea levels.

Advertisement

The fisherfolk and boat owners were told to secure vessels in harbours, estuaries and shallow waters and to keep clear of the waterfront. Those already out at sea received advice to stay in deep water until officials confirmed it was safe to return. The focus for the administration was on preventing loss of life while the tsunami threat remained.

The earthquake comes weeks after a magnitude 6.0 tremor hit Samar in the central Philippines on May 4, forcing residents to evacuate buildings over fears of aftershocks and was felt widely across nearby areas. Reports indicated that some structural impact, though no casualties were confirmed. The emergency teams were alerted then and remain on watch now as aftershocks and sea disturbances are assessed.

Advertisement