9 Pak Soldiers Killed After BLF’s Newly-Formed Female Unit 'Kaad' Attacks Military Convoy in Balochistan

New Delhi: The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) has released footage of an attack carried out by its newly formed female unit, the Karima Armed Assault Division (KAAD), against a Pakistani military convoy in Balochistan’s Turbat. The separatist group has claimed that nine Pakistani military personnel were killed in the operation.

The attack took place on September 22 along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) highway in Turbat. According to the footage released by the BLF through its media cell Aashoob, KAAD fighters opened fire on a three-vehicle Quick Response Force (QRF) convoy.

Female Unit Carries Out First Armed Operation

The footage shows a woman commander briefing the fighters before the operation. The fighters are then seen opening fire on the convoy at close range, including at an armoured vehicle. The video also contains clips showing training undertaken by members of the unit.

The BLF claimed that several Pakistani military vehicles were severely damaged and that personnel were injured in the attack. These claims have not been independently verified.

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BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch said the group's Qurban unit supported the operation and helped the KAAD fighters resist an attempt by Pakistani forces to encircle them before covering their withdrawal.

According to the spokesperson, Qurban unit fighter Chakar Murad, also known as Dileep Jan, was killed during the attack.

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KAAD Members Seen Conducting Vehicle Checks

The footage released by the BLF also shows KAAD members conducting snap checks of vehicles in the Mangchar area of Kalat. The group claimed that its fighters had imposed a blockade and checked vehicles in the area.

The unit has been named after Karima Baloch, a pro-independence activist and the first woman chairperson of the Baloch Students Organisation-Azad. Karima Baloch was found dead in Toronto in 2020.

Separate Attack On Mari Energies Site

In a separate incident in Balochistan, the Baloch Republican Army (BRA) claimed responsibility for an attack on a Mari Energies Limited site in the Beh Loti area of Dera Bugti.

According to BRA spokesperson Sarbaz Baloch, rockets and heavy weapons were used in the attack and three company employees were killed, while several others were injured.

The BRA also claimed that a clash followed between Pakistani forces and members of a local armed group. It claimed that nine Pakistani military personnel and three members of the armed group were killed, while six of its own fighters were also killed. These claims were reported by The Balochistan Post and were not independently verified in the reports provided.

Separately, the Baloch Republican Guards (BRG) claimed that its fighters seized Haji Shehr and destroyed a local police station using explosives. The group also claimed that BRA fighters entered Eri Shehr, took control of government facilities and later withdrew.