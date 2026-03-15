A Loving Father, A Devoted Husband & A Patriot: Iran War Leaves Wife & 3 Little Kids Of Martyred US Airman In Mourning

Albama: Several families have been left distraught as the war between US-Israel and Iran continues to rage, with the conflict entering its 16th day today (March 15). Among the grieving families is that of Major John 'Alex' Klinner. Thirty-three-year-old Klinner, who was the father of three little children, is among the six US Air Force airmen who were killed when an American refuelling aircraft crashed over ‘friendly airspace’ in Iraq on Thursday amidst the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Who Was Alex Klinner?

Alex Klinner

A resident of Birmingham, Alex Klinner was a US Air Force pilot who graduated from Auburn University, Albama, with a degree in mechanical engineering. He proudly served as a Major in the United States Air Force for eight years and died while serving his country on March 12.

He is remembered as a man who was an embodiment of servant leader.

A Devoted Husband & A Loving Father

Alex Klinner with his wife Libby

Alex Klinner was a devoted husband and a loving father, whose loss has left an immeasurable void in the lives of his family. His relative called him the kind of person who would quietly step in to help anyone who needed it. Alex was happliy married to Libby Klinner, with whom he was raising three little children- a two-year-old son and two seven-month-old twins.

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“Libby has been left to walk through profound grief while caring for their young family," Alex's brother-in-law said.

Alex Klinner with his wife and three kids

Auburn University Mourns His Death

Alex Klinner's alma mater Auburn University mourned his death and extended its deepest condolences to his family, fellow service members and all who knew and loved him.

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The university said, “We honor his sacrifice and remain grateful for his service to our nation…His commitment to serving our nation reflects the courage, character and sense of duty demonstrated by those who choose a life of service. As we honor Major Klinner's life and legacy, we are reminded of Auburn's long tradition of alumni who dedicate themselves to protecting and serving others through the armed forces."

Auburn University mourns Alex Klinner's death

Tommy Tuberville, US Senator from Albama, also mourned the airman's demise and wrote on social media, “Heartbreaking to learn that Auburn alumnus and Birmingham resident Major Alex Klinner was among those killed in the KC-135 crash this week. Our state deeply grieves the loss of a father, husband, and a true patriot. I hope every Alabamian will join me in prayer for the Klinner family during this tragic time.”

Alex Klinner with his son

Thousand Of People Donating For His Family

Alex Klinner posing with his children

Alex Klinner's brother-in-law has started a GoFundMe page to support Libby and her children, aiming to raise $1.5 million. As of now, thousands of people have donated a total of $986,476 for the grieving family.

The GoFundMe Page reads, “During this incredibly difficult season, we want to surround Libby and the children with the same generosity and love that Alex so freely gave to others.

Funds raised will go directly to Libby and her children to help support their needs as they navigate life without Alex, providing stability, care, and the ability to focus on healing in the months and years ahead.

We are fervently praying for peace and strength over this family and trust that God will surround them with His comfort and supernatural peace.

If you feel led to give, please know that any contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference for Libby and her children. If you are unable to donate, sharing this page and keeping this family in your prayers is deeply appreciated.

Thank you for helping us honor Alex’s legacy by caring for the family he loved so dearly."

Alex Klinner posing with his son

Who Were The 6 Airmen Killed In Iraq Crash?

6 US airmen killed in Iraq crash

Apart from Alex Klinner, the five airmen who were killed in the crash have been identified as-

31-year-old Captain Ariana Savino of Covington, Washington

34-year-old Tech Sergent Ashley B Pruitt of Bardstown, Kentucky

38-year-old Captain Seth R Koval of Mooresville, Indiana

30-year-old Captain Curtis J Angst of Wilmington, Ohio

28-year-old Tech Sergent Tyler H Simmons of Columbus, Ohio.