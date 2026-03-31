A New Twist in the Charlie Kirk Murder Trial: Forensic Findings Could Challenge Case Against Tyler Robinson

The assassination of right-wing figurehead Charlie Kirk last September that triggered political tensions in the US has taken a new twist.

Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah resident, who was apprehended for the alleged killing of Kirk, a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump, is currently facing trial however, new legal documents reportedly indicate that the bullet recovered during the autopsy does not match the rifle linked to the suspect.

Forensic discrepancies and defense strategy

According to media reports, Tyler Robinson’s defense team states that a forensic analysis by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was unable to match the bullet recovered during the autopsy to the rifle discovered near the scene and linked to the suspect.

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The rifle was reportedly found by police near the Utah Valley University campus in Orem, where Kirk was fatally shot during an outdoor debate. Following Robinson’s arrest, Utah Governor Spencer Cox noted that bullet casings discovered at the scene were inscribed with anti-fascist slogans and taunting messages.

Defense counsel intends to utilize the forensic analyst's testimony to argue that Robinson was not the shooter. In recent court documents, the defense stated that while the prosecution has not yet introduced the report, they may present the ATF analyst's findings as exculpatory evidence during the preliminary hearing.

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Tyler Robinson’s confession

Following a 33-hour manhunt last September, Robinson was apprehended for the alleged homicide. Reports indicate that Robinson's father, assisted by a youth pastor, encouraged him to surrender after he purportedly implicated himself in the shooting. The youth pastor contacted the U.S. Marshals, leading Robinson to turn himself in at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.