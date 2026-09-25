‘A Terrorist Country Is Asking Me’: Jaishankar Tears Into Pakistan Reporter After Terrorism Question At UNGA Briefing In New York

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday hit back at a Pakistani reporter who attempted to raise a terrorism-related question during a press briefing in New York, saying, “A terrorist country is asking me that question.” The exchange took place on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Jaishankar was speaking alongside Liberia’s Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti at a briefing focused on the Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers. The briefing had been announced as remarks-only, but the Pakistani reporter intervened towards the end and attempted to question the minister on terrorism.

Jaishankar Responds To Pakistan Reporter’s Terrorism Question

The brief conversation took place while Jaishankar was in New York for the UNGA High-Level Week and speaking to the media. Concerns about cross-border terrorism have been voiced by India on several occasions, and it has urged Pakistan to take "credible action" against terrorist networks that operate out of its territory.

The most recent comments are made in the context of ongoing hostilities between Pakistan and India over terrorism. Operation Sindoor has been connected by India to the terror assault in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians.

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India has also highlighted international action against groups it has linked to attacks against the country. The Resistance Front (TRF), described by India as a proxy of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), was designated by the United States as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) in July 2025.

Why Terrorism Remains A Major India-Pakistan Flashpoint

At international forums, New Delhi has often brought up the subject of terrorist organizations and individuals purportedly seeking refuge in Pakistan. India has also advocated for the inclusion of a number of organizations and people connected to terrorism.

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Several worldwide media outlets denounced the Pahalgam incident, including a press release by the United Nations Security Council in April 2025. India later insisted that the goal of its military action was to protect the nation from terrorism.

The problem has also come up when Pakistan's efforts to stop the funding of terrorism are scrutinized internationally. In June 2018, Pakistan was included to the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) Gray List, and it was monitored more closely until October 2022.

India Has Raised Terror Financing Concerns At Global Forums

India has said that ongoing international scrutiny is a result of Pakistan's failures to stop financial backing for terrorist networks. Pakistan has took action against a number of people identified for terrorism-related activities as a result of FATF examination, including individuals connected to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.