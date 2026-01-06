A TikTok Video & A 'Vandalised' Mosque: India Seals Nepal Border As Communal Tension Flares Up

Parsa: As communal tensions in different parts of Nepal continue to rise over alleged religious content in a TikTok video, curfew has been imposed in the country's Dhanusha Dham district, near the Indian border. Muslim groups continue to protest over the alleged vandalisation of a mosque in Dhanusha. Incidents of stone pelting have also been reported in different parts of the country during the protests.

In light of the deteriorating situation in Nepal, India has heightened security and restricted cross-border movements, thereby sealing the border completely.

Curfew Extended In Parsa

The curfew has been extended in Birgunj city of Parsa district in southern Nepal. Despite the order issued yesterday, the two sides reportedly continued to hold protests defying the orders, due to which the curfew had to be extended.

"The curfew order issued yesterday, 2026.01.05 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 AM on 2026.01.06, in view of the latest security situation, has been continued in the following four forts within the Birgunj Metropolitan City area of Parsa district, as per Section 6 (a) of the Local Administration Act, 2028, from today, 2026.01.06, until 1:00 PM, prohibiting anyone from moving within those boundaries, holding any kind of gathering, procession, demonstration, meeting, meeting, or siege," said the latest prohibitory order issued by the local administration.

The Bus Park, Nagwa, Inarwa (East), Sirsia River (West), Gandak Chowk (North), and Shankaracharya Gate (South) have been designated as the four pillars by the local government.

"During the curfew, security personnel are allowed to shoot on sight, so it is requested that you do not step out of your home except for essential purposes, and if you do need to step out, coordinate with the nearest security personnel or call 100," the local administration warned.

How Communal Unrest Erupted In Nepal

The controversy reportedly erupted when a TikTok video was uploaded by two youths, Haider Ansari and Amanat Ansari, in Dhanusha's Janakpur. They were handed over to the police after the locals claimed the video had hurt their religious sentiments.

"We have arrested three people for allegedly posting the TikTok video and for their involvement in the vandalism," Deputy Superintendent of Police Ganesh Bam, spokesperson for Dhanusha police, told ANI on Sunday.

Following the arrest, the situation soon turned violent with protests erupting over tensions spurred by the video.

Attack On Mosque Escalated The Tension

A mosque in Dhanusha was reportedly vandalised following the protests. Tensions in Kamala Municipality's Ward 6 increased thereafter.

Protesters staged rallies, burned tyres and chanted slogans during protest gatherings in and around Birgunj. At Birgunj's Chhapkaiya Idgah Chowk, demonstrators and police engaged in a brief altercation. "We had fired five rounds of tear gas to control the situation," Sudipraj Pathak, Chief of Parsa Police, told ANI.

According to the police, the TikTok video allegedly spread anti-Hindu propaganda on social media, which led to a group of individuals in the Sakhuwa Maran area of Kamala Municipality of Dhanusha district vandalising the mosque.

Seven police officers reportedly sustained minor injuries during the altercation in Birgunj. According to police officials, they concentrated on putting out flaming tyres while using the least amount of force possible.

"The Muslim community had come onto the streets. They had burnt tyres at two or three places. We held discussions with the leaders of the Muslim community as well as those protesting on the streets, and now the situation is under control," said Bhola Dahal, the Chief District Officer of Parsa.

As both groups took to the streets over communal concerns, the turmoil, which started in Dhanusha and Parsa, gradually intensified. Security remains heightened across all eight districts of Madhesh province in Nepal following the tensions.