'Acting Superior': Indian Man Assaulted at McDonald's Outlet In Canada, Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Toronto: A shocking video of a Canadian man assaulting an Indian-origin man at a McDonald's outlet at Time Hortons in Toronto has gone viral on social media, attracting criticism and raising concerns about racism in Canada.

The viral video showed the man in a Toronto Blue Jays jacket shoving the Indian man, causing the latter's phone to fall down on the floor.

In the seemingly unprovoked attack, the man suddenly pushed the victim and grabbed his collar.

The attacker, who was reportedly drunk, accused the Indian man of "acting superior". The latter calmly told the former, "You might get yourself in trouble."

Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO



The attacker backed off after another man intervened, repeatedly saying, "Please take it outside."

Advertisement

The victim was seen calmly asking his attacker to let him go.

After letting go of the victim, the man left the premises, telling the Indian man, "You act better than people...You just did it."

The shocking video sparked an outrage on social media, with a netizen saying, "Disgusting and infuriating. An Indian man gets attacked just for existing and “acting superior”? No...what’s actually inferior is this drunk clown’s mindset and insecurity. Immigrants aren’t the problem. Hate, entitlement, and fragile egos are."

Another said, "At the core, it’s jealousy: resentment at the perceived success of Indian-origin people."

Several social media users raised concern over the increasing cases of racism in the West.

Attacks on Indians in Canada

Unfortunately, this is not the first case of racist abuse in Canada in recent times. Less than a week ago, a man hurled slurs at an Indian-origin worker inside a McDonald's outlet in Oakville. Socking video of the incident showed the attacker hurling abuses at the worker and saying, "Go back to your f***ing country, you st****ng as***le Indian."

In August, an Indian woman residing in Canada revealed that she receives online hate from white people. Shikha revealed that she is hit with comments like "Get a deodorant", "You guys stink" and "Go back, we don't need you."

In another shocking incident, a 55-year-old Indian-origin businessman named Arvi Singh Sagoo was fatally attacked after he confronted a stranger for urinating on his car in Canada's Edmonton. The man died five days after the attack.