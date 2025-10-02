'Enough Is Enough, Cancel Netflix': Internet Rise In Uproar After Streaming Giant Promotes Racism

Streaming giant Netflix has come under scrutiny after a social media post claimed that in the company's inclusion and diversity report, it celebrated the "percentage of racially underrepresented directors and lead characters" who've been growing significantly over the past few years. When Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, came across the post, he re-shared it on his social media handle and wrote, "Cancel Netflix".

What does the report say about Netflix's diversity?

Post reshared by Musk on X reads, "@Netflix appears to openly boast about discriminating against White people. In their inclusion & diversity report, they celebrate that the percentage of racially underrepresented directors and lead characters has been growing significantly over the past few years. Why doesn’t Netflix hire based on qualifications instead of skin colour??" The user also shared a set of two photos, explaining in detail. "In 2023, of the 63 series creators of Netflix series programs, 73% (n = 46) were White and 27% (n = 17) were from an underrepresented racial/ethnic group. Of all creators in 2023, 9.5% (n = 6) were Black/African American, 4.8% (n = 3) were Hispanic/Latino, 6.3% (n = 4) were Asian, 1.6% (n = 1) were Middle Eastern/North African, and 4.8% (n = 3) were Multiracial/Multiethnic. Compared to 2022 (16.8%, n = 16 ) and 2018 (8.4%, n = 10 ), Netflix featured significantly more underrepresented creators in 2023," an excerpt from the report reads.

Another reason why Netflix is under fire?

Recently, Netflix's employee, Hamish Steele, the creator of the animated Netflix series Dead End: Paranormal Park, commented on Charlie Kirk, who was shot dead at a public event. He referred to Kirk as a "Nazi" and launched an attack on the UK's PM Keir Starmer for paying tribute to Kirk. Steele wrote, "Why the f**k are you even commenting on this, d***k***d? You sympathy for any of the families being slaughtered by your weapons, but a random Nazi gets shot, and its public statement. You're such a ducking shit evil."

This didn't go down well with the internet, and they flooded the X, calling out Netflix and encouraging netizens to cancel their subscription. A user wrote, "First it was price hikes, now it’s propaganda. Netflix has officially turned into a subscription for brainwashing. Elon is right — time to hit cancel before they turn the ‘next episode’ button into a gender lecture."

Another user wrote, "FAFO #Netflix Stop trying to groom. Kids with your filth!"

Another user pointed out, "#Netflix isn’t just streaming shows anymore. They’re pushing kids’ content that encourages gender transitions. And now their creator celebrates death? And we’re supposed to stay subbed? Enough is enough. #BoycottNetflix".

"Just cancelled my Netflix subscription. If you employ someone who celebrated the murder of Charlie Kirk and makes content that pushes pro-trans content on my kids... you will NEVER get a dime of my money. It's as simple as that," wrote a user.