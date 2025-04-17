Mass Shooting: 2 Killed, Multiple Injured In Florida State University, Suspect In Custody

Florida: Multiple people have been hospitalised after an active shooter was reported Thursday morning on the campus of Florida State University (FSU), sending students and staff scrambling for safety and prompting a massive law enforcement response. At least one person is dead.

An emergency alert sent by the university warned students of an active shooter near the Student Union:

"An active shooter has been reported in the area of Student Union. Police are on the scene or on the way. Continue to seek shelter and await further instructions. Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures," the message read.

Police agencies from across the area — including state troopers, local police, and fire rescue units — quickly swarmed the FSU campus. Sirens echoed across downtown Tallahassee as ambulances were seen rushing to and from the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody after swift efforts put by the police, a person familiar to the matter informed the press.

It is a horrible thing, says Trump

US President Donald Trump , during a meeting with the Italian PM Giorgio Meloni, said that he has been briefed on the situation. “It is a horrible thing,” he said.

Building on lockdown

A staff member inside the Bellamy Building told a reporter that the building was placed on lockdown and law enforcement officers were evacuating people floor by floor, as per a report from USA Today. The same individual reported hearing what sounded like gunshots from within the building.

Hospital treating victims

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare confirmed it is treating individuals injured in the incident.

"Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is actively receiving and caring for patients related to an incident that has occurred at Florida State University," said hospital spokesperson Stephanie Derzypolski.