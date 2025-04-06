Is Trump Golfing in Florida While Anti-Trump Protests Erupt Nationwide? WATCH

Updated April 6th 2025, 11:34 IST
Washington: As thousands of Americans hit the streets in protest, US President Donald Trump chose to spend his weekend playing golf. A statement issued by the White House confirmed that Trump won his second-round matchup at the Senior Club Championship in Jupiter, Florida, and is set to advance to the final round. More than 1,200 ‘HandsOff’ protests just took over America, as streets filled with people just like during Trump’s first term.
The White House said, “The President won his second round matchup of the Senior Club Championship today in Jupiter, FL, and advances to the Championship Round tomorrow.”
While protests were intensifying across the country over issues ranging from LGBTQ+ rights to trade policies, Trump was seen teeing off in his signature red campaign cap, white polo t-shirt, and pants. Several videos of him at the golf course surfaced online, triggering strong backlash on social media.
More than 1,200 demonstrations were held across the United States under the “Hands Off” banner. The protests targeted not only Trump’s administration but also billionaire Elon Musk, who is heading the controversial Department of Government Efficiency.
Protesters are demanding that the government step away from policies threatening public services and rights. The issues at the heart of the protests include Medicaid and Medicare cuts, anti-immigrant measures, reduced support for cancer research, and actions against LGBTQ+ and human rights.
In Washington, DC, protestors filled the National Mall with placards and chants, demanding that Trump and Musk “keep their hands off” public welfare systems and fundamental rights. Similar scenes played out in over 1,000 cities, from Midtown Manhattan to Anchorage, Alaska.
On the West Coast, demonstrations were held near Seattle’s iconic Space Needle. In Portland and Los Angeles, crowds marched from central city locations to government buildings, raising slogans like “Fight the Oligarchy” and “Save Our Rights.”
