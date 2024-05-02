Advertisement

Wisconsin: In another shocking incident, a middle school in the United States (US) state of Wisconsin prompted a lockdown after a reported threat of an active shooter surfaced on Wednesday. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon, following which the personnel of law enforcement agencies with the help of locals reportedly neutralised the suspect. Following which the police ensured that the Mount Horeb area, where the school is located, was secured.

The US media reports said that law enforcement continued to sweep through the premises to ensure safety of the students inside the school. However, it remains unclear if the alleged shooter was killed or apprehended.

Alleged shooter was neutralised, says report

After the active shooter threat came to fore, all district buildings enacted lockdown procedures at around 11:15 am as per the local time. Mount Horeb is situated some 32 kilometers southwest of Madison, which is the capital city of the state of Wisconsin.

The school district reportedly confirmed that the Mount Horeb Area School District was on full lockdown after an active shooter was reported at the middle school on Wednesday morning.

The district stated that the suspect did not get into the school, located on the 900 block of E Garfield Street. It further informed that the threat was neutralized outside of the building.

The Mount Horeb Area School District took to social media to write, saying, “Community members, there has been an active shooter at our middle school this morning. The individual did not breach the entryway. Police department is helping to scope out our building to ensure the safety of our students and staff.”

“Please do not come to the middle school. We are in the process of activating our reunification plan and further details will be provided,” it added.

Talking about the safety measures taken and implementation of a full lockdown, the school district wrote, “We will direct you with further instructions as soon as possible. The safety and security of our students and staff is paramount. We are following our emergency protocols. We will update you when we have more information to share.”



