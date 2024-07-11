sb.scorecardresearch
Published 00:13 IST, July 11th 2024

George Clooney, High-Profile Biden Supporter, Urges President to Exit Race

Clooney said in a New York Times opinion piece that he loves Biden, but the party would lose the presidential race as well as any control in Congress with him as the nominee.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Actor George Clooney, a high-profile Biden supporter and fundraiser, asks president to leave race
Actor George Clooney, a high-profile Biden supporter and fundraiser, asks president to leave race | Image: Flickr
  • 1 min read
