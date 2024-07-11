Published 00:13 IST, July 11th 2024
George Clooney, High-Profile Biden Supporter, Urges President to Exit Race
Clooney said in a New York Times opinion piece that he loves Biden, but the party would lose the presidential race as well as any control in Congress with him as the nominee.
- World
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Actor George Clooney, a high-profile Biden supporter and fundraiser, asks president to leave race | Image: Flickr
