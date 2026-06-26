Aerial Footage Captures Scale of Devastation After Venezuela's Deadly Doublet Earthquake Leave 235 Dead, 4,300 Injured

New Delhi: Dramatic aerial footage emerging from Venezuela has revealed the staggering scale of destruction left behind by the powerful twin earthquakes that struck the country's northern coast, reducing entire neighbourhoods to rubble and leaving rescue teams racing against time to find survivors.

The drone video, shared from one of the worst-hit areas, shows collapsed residential buildings, shattered roads, mangled infrastructure and vast stretches of destruction, offering a chilling glimpse of the devastation triggered by the back-to-back earthquakes. Rescue workers and residents can be seen combing through piles of concrete while heavy machinery attempts to clear debris from flattened structures.

The earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, struck just seconds apart on Wednesday evening, with the hardest-hit regions including La Guaira, near the capital Caracas, and Morón in Carabobo state. Authorities have confirmed that the death toll continues to climb as hundreds remain trapped beneath collapsed buildings.

The destruction has overwhelmed hospitals, where medical staff have been forced to treat patients outdoors amid shortages of medicines, equipment and electricity. Residents, many using only their bare hands, have joined rescue efforts in a desperate attempt to pull survivors from the wreckage before time runs out.

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The aerial visuals also highlight widespread damage to homes, commercial buildings and public infrastructure, with several areas appearing almost unrecognisable. Power outages, communication disruptions and blocked roads have further complicated relief operations, while continuous aftershocks have raised fears of additional building collapses.

The Venezuelan government has declared a state of emergency and appealed for international assistance as rescue operations continue across the disaster zone. Aid and search-and-rescue teams from several countries are being mobilised, while emergency authorities remain focused on locating those still missing beneath the debris.

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As helicopters, drones and rescue crews survey the shattered landscape, the aerial footage stands as one of the clearest visual records of the catastrophe, underscoring the immense humanitarian challenge facing Venezuela in the wake of one of the strongest earthquakes to hit the country in more than a century.

Venezuelans searched for survivors beneath collapsed buildings Thursday and rescue teams raced to northern areas rocked by a pair of powerful earthquakes that officials say killed around 235 people and left at least 4,300 people injured.

"Unfortunately we have received around 235 patients who arrive without vital signs or die when they arrive at our health facilities", Health Minister Carlos Alvarado told state media Thursday.

More were feared dead from the 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes that struck Wednesday evening - among the strongest in Venezuela in more than a century and felt throughout the region. Some 1,500 people were injured, thousands were reported missing and buildings were evacuated as far away as Brazil’s Amazon.

In cities across northern Venezuela, panicked residents poured into the streets and searched for the missing in the debris. Injured children, animals and civilians covered in dust and blood were pulled out of concrete rubble.