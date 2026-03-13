Afghan Drone Targets Pakistan's Hamza Military System After Striking Kohat Military Fortress

Kabul: The Afghan Air Force targeted a military center of the Pakistani military system known as "Hamza" in the Faizabad area of Islamabad, at around 5 pm on Friday, the Afghan authorities said on Friday.

"At about 5:00 PM today, Afghan Air Forces carried out an airstrike on the Pakistani military’s strategic center, "Hamza" in Faizabad, Islamabad," the Ministry of National Defense, Afghanistan said in a post on X.

"In this attack, the leadership of this important center and other vital enemy facilities were precisely targeted by the "drone" aircraft, resulting in heavy human casualties and significant material damage among the enemy's forces," it added in another post.

These attacks come in the back of retaliatory drone strikes on strategic military centres and installations of the Pakistan army in the Kohath area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Pakistan's Kohat Military Fort, a war command centre along the Durand Line, and the office of the fort's commander sustained significant damage during the retaliatory strikes.

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In a post on X, Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence said, "The fort's military installations, the command centre, depots, and soldiers' residential quarters were destroyed, resulting in significant human and material losses."

The repeated attacks come amid an escalating exchange of airstrikes between Pakistan and Afghanistan along the disputed Durand Line. Pakistan had earlier launched air strikes on Kabul, and other cities in Afghanistan.

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The Durand Line dispute and the Taliban's return to power in 2021 have fuelled tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Pakistan wants the Taliban to rein in armed groups such as the Pakistan Taliban, which it claims Afghanistan is harbouring. The TTP emerged in Pakistan in 2007 and is separate from the Taliban in Afghanistan but shares deep ideological, social and linguistic ties with the group.