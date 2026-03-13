Afghanistan Launches Retaliatory Drone Strikes on Pakistan’s Kohat Military Fortress

New Delhi: Afghanistan has reportedly carried out drone strikes targeting Pakistan’s Kohat Military Fortress, in what sources describe as a response to a recent attack attributed to Pakistan.

According to sources, the operation specifically targeted the fortress which was allegedly being used to provide military logistics and operational support to several regions, including Parachinar, Sadda, Khyber, and the Kurram Agency, as well as areas along the disputed Durand Line.

According to reports multiple strategic installations were struck during the attack. These included military residential facilities as well as weapons and ammunition depots located within the fortress complex.

In addition, the war command centre and the office of the fortress commander - situated approximately two kilometres away from the main facility - were also reportedly hit with precision strikes.

The Kohat Military Fortress is believed to be a key logistical and operational hub for Pakistani forces operating in the region. There has been no official confirmation yet from Pakistan’s military regarding the extent of the damage or possible casualties.

The reported strike comes just after Pakistan Air Forces struck the fuel depots belonging to the private airline Kam Air near Kandahar Airport in Afghanistan, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Friday.

In a post on X, he said that this company provides fuel materials for domestic airlines as well as for United Nations aircraft. Zabihullah Mujahid also accused Pakistan of previously attacking the fuel storage of a national trader named Haji Khan Zadah.

Pakistan's military targeted various areas of the Alisher-Terezai district of Khost province, near the Hypothetical Durand Line, with artillery fire, as per TOLO News. Four members of one family were killed, and three others were injured as a result of the shelling.

Further details are awaited as authorities from both sides have yet to issue formal statements on the development.