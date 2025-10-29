‘Afghanistan Acting As India’s Puppet’: Pakistan’s Bizarre Claim Amid ‘50x Stronger’ Response Warning

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Islamabad ‘can obliterate the Taliban regime’ to which Afghanistan retaliated with ‘will defend sovereignty and territorial integrity’. | Image: Republic

Islamabad/Kabul: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has warned that Islamabad “can obliterate the Taliban regime” if militant attacks from Afghan soil continue and that any aggression would be met with a response “50 times stronger”.

Speaking to Pakistani media after the collapse of Afghan-Pakistan talks in Istanbul, Asif attacked Afghanistan’s leadership, claiming it was being manipulated by India.

Accusing Afghanistan’s leadership of “madness” and claiming that New Delhi has growing influence over the Taliban regime, Asif said, “We attempted with full sincerity to have good relations with our neighbour… But now they have given their control to New Delhi, then it is tough. We can only pray that better sense prevails.”

Asif said discussions with Afghanistan “wrapped up without progress” and that Pakistan’s allies “now know the real intent of Kabul”.

The minister added that Pakistan had exercised restraint but “has the capability to neutralise any threat” if cross-border terrorism continues.

The remarks have drawn a sharp response from Kabul and triggered fresh diplomatic tension in the region.

The Taliban government in Kabul condemned Asif’s comments, calling them “provocative and irresponsible”. Afghan officials said the statement violated diplomatic norms and warned that Afghanistan “will defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

The talks in Istanbul were aimed at addressing Pakistan’s concerns over the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) using Afghan territory for attacks. Pakistan insists Kabul has failed to curb these groups, while the Taliban maintain they do not allow any organisation to use Afghan soil against another country.

The latest exchange underscores the deepening mistrust between Islamabad and Kabul, even as both sides face pressure from international partners to prevent renewed conflict along their volatile border.