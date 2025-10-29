Exclusive | On Tape for the First Time Since Op Sindoor: Masood Azhar Resurfaces, Plots Women’s Jihad Brigade

In his address at Markaz Usman o Ali in Bahawalpur, JeM chief Masood Azhar details the creation of a female jihad brigade, Jamat-ul-Mominat, to expand his terror organisation’s global footprint. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: In an explosive revelation, Republic has obtained an exclusive 21-minute audio recording of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, marking the first time he has spoken publicly since Operation Sindoor decimated his network.

In the recording, delivered recently at Markaz Usman o Ali in Bahawalpur, Azhar details a chilling new strategy — the creation of a female jihad brigade, Jamat-ul-Mominat, to expand his terror organisation’s global footprint.

Blueprint For A Women’s Jihad Front

Azhar outlines a full-fledged indoctrination plan for women recruits, mirroring JeM’s long-standing male training structure. He declares that just as men undergo the 15-day Daura-e-Tarbiat course, women will now be enrolled in an induction programme titled “Daura-e-Taskiya”, to be conducted at the Bahawalpur markaz.

Graduates of this course will then advance to a second stage, “Daura-Ayat-ul-Nisah”, focusing on religious justification for women-led jihad.

In the recording, Azhar promises that “any woman who joins Jamat-ul-Mominat will go straight to paradise from her grave after death”.

Admits Elder Sister Died In Op Sindoor

Fourteen members of Azhar’s family were killed during Operation Sindoor, including Yousuf Azhar, Jameel Ahmed, Hamza Jameel and Huzaifa Azhar. Now, Azhar claims that his elder sister Hawa Bibi died in the same strike. In the audio, an emotional Azhar recounts that he had planned the idea of a women’s brigade with his sister before she was killed.

Family-Led Female Wing

The tape further exposes the leadership hierarchy of the new women’s front.

Azhar names his sister Sadiya Azhar as the overall head, with Samaira Azhar (Umme Masood) and Afeera Farooq, widow of Pulwama attacker Umar Farooq, as instructors.

A newly released JeM poster confirms online classes led by Umme Masood, five days a week that started on October 25, to recruit and radicalise women across Pakistan.

Azhar announces that Jamat-ul-Mominat units will be established in every district, each led by a District Muntazima responsible for recruitment. He imposes strict communication rules: women joining the brigade must not speak to any unrelated men through phone or messenger, except their husbands or immediate family members.

A Call for Revenge & Expansion

Azhar justifies the creation of a female brigade as a response to India, saying, “The enemies of Jaish have put Hindu women into the army and set up female journalists against us. I, too, am mobilising my women to fight against them.”

He adds that JeM’s male Mujahideen will operate alongside this female unit to “spread Islam across the world”.

According to the tape, the new programme will include a sub-campaign called “Shoba-e-Dawat”, involving widows of slain militants to motivate fresh recruits.

Women are also instructed to study Azhar’s book Ae Musalman Behna (O Muslim Sister), a text designed for ideological grooming.

Pakistan’s Complicity Questioned