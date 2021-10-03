Last Updated:

1 UN MINUSMA Peacekeeper Killed And 4 Injured In IED Explosion Near Northeastern Mali

1 UN MINUSMA peacekeeper killed and four others were critically injured after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded in Mali's northeast.

United Nations

A United Nations peacekeeper from the Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) was killed and four others were critically injured after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded in Mali's northeast, according to UN MINUSMA’s official Twitter handle.

On October 3, the official Twitter account of UN MINUSMA tweeted an image of a statement. “ UN Peacekeeper dies in #Tessalit following the explosion of an IED - 4 others seriously injured,” the caption stated after being translated. #Mali.”

Earlier, UN MINUSMA head El-Ghassim Wane announced on Twitter on October 3 that a MINUSMA truck collided with an improvised explosive device near Tessalit in the Kidal district. After being translated, the tweet's caption read, "1 death and 3 serious injuries after 1 of our teams collided with 1 #IED near Tessalit: 1 reminder of the permanent danger weighing on our peacekeepers & of the sacrifices made for the #paix to #Mali . My thoughts are with these brave soldiers and their loved ones."

Second attack on MINUSMA camp in recent weeks

The UN mission in northern Mali has been the victim of many strikes in recent weeks. An explosive device near the MINUSMA camp in Kidal injured three MINUSMA peacekeepers on September 11.

Mali has been in the midst of multidimensional security, political, and economic crisis since 2012. Despite the deployment of UN, African, and European forces, separatist insurgencies, jihadist invasions, and intercommunal violence killed thousands of people and displaced hundreds of thousands more.

