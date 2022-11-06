15 People Killed In Alleged Suicide Bombing At Military Base In Somalia's Capital

A suicide bomb killed over a dozen people on 5 November at Somalia Military Base named General Dhagabadan military training facility, which is located at a former candy factory. Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu witnessed an inhumane incident where nearly 15 innocent people were killed during the suicide bomb explosion at a Somalia military base in the south of the city. Although, it is unclear who is responsible for the explosion. This was just after the twin bomb explosion that took place in Somalia's capital.

Terror attacks in Somalia

Terror attacks in Somalia are quite frequent. A week had passed since two car explosions in the city claimed at least 100 lives and 300 were injured. The United Nations mission in Somalia, UNSOM, pledged to stand resolutely with all Somalis against terrorism during the twin bomb explosion. An extremist organisation with ties to Al-Qaida named, Al-Shabab as the perpetrator of the attack last weekend, claiming that it chose to target the education ministry because it was dedicated to removing Somali youth from the Islamic faith. According to the state-run Somali National News Agency, al-Shabab is blamed for the Somalia Suicide Bombing and considered it a cowardly attack by al-Shabab Khawarij after experiencing military setbacks at battlefields. The series of terror attacks before the Somalia Suicide Bombing.

29 October 2022 - Two large improvised explosive devices (IED) were used to attack the Somali Ministry of Education which reported that over 100 civilians have been killed and 300 injured in the attack.

23 October 2022 - Attack on the Tawakal Hotel in the city of Kismayo which reported that 13 people were killed and 47 were injured.

19 August 2022 - Attack at the Hayat Hotel in central Mogadishu which reported that 21 were killed and 117 were injured.

22 April 2022 - Bomb attack at the Pescatore Seafood Restaurant in south Mogadishu which reported that 8 were killed and 27 were injured.

19 February 2022 - A bomb attack inside Hassan Dhiif restaurant in the city of Beledweyne reported that 18 were killed and 30 were injured.

15 April 2021 - A bomb attack on a minibus travelling between Mogadishu and Jowhar reported that at least 17 people were killed and more were injured.

16 August 2020 - Attack on the Elite Hotel in central Mogadishu which reported that 15 people were killed and at least 15 injured.

In May, Mohamud pledged to fight against Al-Shabab and in the same month, US president Joe Biden ordered several US troops to return to Somalia to train the commandos instead of withdrawing the US troops as claimed by Biden in January 2021. The insurgency is exacerbating a hunger emergency in Somalia, triggered with the aid of using the worst drought to hit the Horn of Africa area in at least four decades. The United Nations stated earlier this week that around 900,000 Somalis in need of humanitarian help residing in territories managed with the aid of using al-Shabaab and appealed to the organization to create aid corridors.