40 People Killed, Dozens Injured In Bus Crash In Senegal; President Sall Declares Mourning

Forty people have lost their lives while dozens have been injured after a bus accident in central Senegal, shared President Macky Sall.

Forty people have lost their lives while dozens have been injured in a bus accident in central Senegal. The news of the tragic accident has been shared by Senegal's President Macky Sall. President Sall tweeted that the terrible bus crash in Senegal happened in Gnivy village, in the Kaffrine region, at about 3:30 a.m. (local time). The crash on National Road No.1 happened when a public bus punctured a tire and veered across the road, colliding with another bus coming from the opposite direction that injured at least 78 people, said Public prosecutor Cheikh Dieng, reported AP. 

Senegal to mourn bus crash victims

Further, taking to Twitter the President shall write, "I am deeply saddened by the tragic road accident today in Gniby, causing 40 deaths and many serious injuries. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured." 

President Sall further declared "three days of mourning starting 9th January" and said he would "hold an inter-ministerial council to discuss road safety measures". 

The French President has also condoled the deaths in Senegal. French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted, "My thoughts go out to the relatives of the victims of the terrible accident which occurred last night around Kaffrine. France offers its condolences and stands alongside the Senegalese." 

