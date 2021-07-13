Abiy Ahmed's Prosperity Party Wins 2nd Term With Notable Majority In 2021 Ethiopian Polls

Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's Prosperity Party has reinstated the parliament for its second five-year term. According to the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE), the reigning party secured 410 seats out of 436 in the federal parliament. However, there would be a rerun in 10 constituencies, the NEBE informed.

June 21, 2021 is a historic day for #Ethiopia. All sections of society have gone out to cast their voice in our nation’s first free & fair election. Pictures are a thousand words and they show the earnestness, commitment to peace and the democratic process, by our people. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/0DImepJQZW — Abiy Ahmed Ali 🇪🇹 (@AbiyAhmedAli) June 22, 2021

Abiy Ahmed took Twitter to express his gratitude and appreciation. He acknowledged the June 21 vote as a socially inclusive election. “Our party is also happy that it has been chosen by the will of the people to administer the country,” he added. Abiy was appointed as the Prime Minister of Ethiopia in 2018, however, he had never faced the people in the following years due to severe anti-governmental protests.

The "Significantly flawed" Poll: US

The Prosperity Party secured 410 seats out of 436 in the 7 region vote held on June 21, 2021. The main opposition Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice Party faced a vehement loss, while others like the Ezema and National Movement of Amhara Party (NAMA) won less than 10seats. Even though Ethiopia witnessed a comparatively peaceful vote, the United States called it a 'significantly flawed' election due to long-standing ethnic violence, insecurity, and logistical challenges in the northern region of Tigray. The polls were also overshadowed by the detention of oppositions in the region. Additionally, elections did not occur in 3 Ethiopian constituencies. The poll was previously scheduled for August 29, 2020, and was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governed through votes: Head of Electoral Board

The head of the Electoral Board, Birtukan Mideksa explained that the vote was conducted during a gray time in Ethiopia. New challenges poured in every day due to the colossal political rift between the reigning and the opposition parties. However, she "guaranteed" that the voting process was "credible" and it managed to draw a 90% voter turnout among the registered 37million on the list.

Tigray and PM Abiy

The dam dispute between the Ethiopian Government and Tigray leaders forced the regions in an unsettling Guerilla war since November after a political falling out with Ahmed's government. As reported by AP, the Abiy government had sidelined them from influential roles in Ethiopia's government and military. Nevertheless, the Ethiopian government, under pressure from acute battlefield losses, humanitarian crisis, this week has declared an immediate and unilateral cease-fire. Ethiopia has said the cease-fire is in part for the delivery of aid but will last only until the end of the crucial planting season in Tigray - which is in September. Tigray is grappling with the worst famine crisis in a decade. Besides, the humanitarian aid groups are still badly constrained with electricity and communications suspended and main supply routes blocked.

(Input: AP)