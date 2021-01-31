Algeria Begins COVID-19 Inoculation Drive With Russia's Sputnik-V Vaccine

Algeria on Saturday started the COVID-19 inoculation drive in the country with Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine, which is a two-dose regimen administered 21 days apart. Algeria launched its vaccination programme from the town of Blida, where the country's first case of COVID-19 was detected back in March 2020. A 65-year-old man became the first person in Algeria to receive the COVID-19 vaccine shot.

The vaccines reached Algeria on Friday. However, it remains unclear how many doses have arrived in the first batch of shipment. Though, the Algerian government had earlier said that it ordered 5,00,000 doses of Sputnik-V vaccine for the first batch. During the first phase of the vaccination programme, Algeria has prioritised health care workers, the elderly and other vulnerable groups. The vaccination will be administered across the country from Sunday onwards.

According to reports, the Algerian government is also in talks with British firm AstraZeneca for additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Algerian Health Minister Abderrahmane Benbouzid said that all measures have been taken for safe and secure COVID-19 inoculation drive in the country. Algeria's western neighbour Morocco began a vaccination programme on Friday. Algeria is one of the few countries in Africa to start COVID vaccinations.

COVID-19 in Algeria

The country of 43 million has reported over 1,00,000 COVID-19 cases so far, of which more than 2,800 people have lost their lives. Algeria has passed its COVID-19 peak from reporting a daily average of over 1,000 new infections in November to now at 250 cases. The mortality rate in the country has also declined significantly, reporting deaths in single-digit for the past 30 days. The capital Algiers province remains the worst affected region in the country followed by Blida province, where the vaccination programme commenced on Saturday.

(Image Credit: AP)