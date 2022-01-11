As UN Steps In To End Political Crisis In Sudan, Sovereign Council Lauds Initiative

Amid the chaotic situation in Sudan, the comprehensive dialogue initiated by the United Nations (UN) was extensively appreciated by Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council. According to a report by news agency Xinhua, the dialogue was facilitated among the Sudanese parties in a bid to end the ongoing political turmoil. "The council made its stand clear during a meeting held at the Republican Palace, chaired by the council's Chairman Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan," the news agency quoted the statement released by the council. During the meeting, the council members urged the African Union to join the initiative and also urged to contribute to the success of intra-Sudanese dialogue.

Also, the Council members emphasised to speed up the formation of the next government (caretaker government) in order to fill in the executive void left by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. Notably, the Prime Minister had resigned on January 2, Sunday. UN envoy for Sudan, Volker Perthes, during a press conference in the capital, Khartoum, said that the main aim of the meeting is to build confidence between the military and the pro-democracy movement before they engage in direct talks. "The time has come to end violence and to enter a comprehensive consultative process to solve the crisis," he said.

World and regional powers urge all Sudanese players to grab this opportunity

Notably, the country has been facing severe protests came after the top military officer, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, ousted the government and took the charge in October last year. Despite the coup drawing international criticism and massive protests in the streets of the capital of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country, it has formed a new ruling council in order to tighten its grip. Meanwhile, several countries including, the United States, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates urged all Sudanese players to grab this opportunity to revitalise the country’s transition to civilian democracy” in accordance with the 2019 constructional document that establishing the transitional government.

