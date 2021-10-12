Bodies Of 16 Persons Recovered Off Libyan Coast Along With 177 Survivors: UNHCR

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) recovered at least 16 persons off the Libya Coast on Monday. Calling it a "tragic loss of life," UNHCR mentioned in a tweet that the dead bodies arrived at the Tripoli Naval Base on Monday evening in two boats with 117 migrant survivors trying to flee from Libya. The incident took place amid a dire humanitarian crisis in Libya due to violent uprisings and crackdowns by the transitional government.

"Bodies of 15 persons recovered as 2 boats arrived at Tripoli Naval Base this evening. 177 survivors were provided aid, some in need of urgent medical help by UNHCR and partner, @RESCUEorg," the commission said in a tweet on Monday. As per the council statement, the passengers had set off from Zwara and Alkhoms the night before.

pic.twitter.com/A0GYHypYKb — UNHCR Libya (@UNHCRLibya) October 11, 2021

It is to be noted that the North African country is under a grim refugee crisis pertaining to its internal conflicts along with an unstable government. There have been repeated incidents of migrant deaths in the sea. According to the International Organisation of Migration (IOM), a total of 26,314 illegal migrants, including women and children, have been rescued and returned to Libya so far this year. Additionally, at least 474 died and 689 went missing off the Libyan coast on the Central Mediterranean route.

Meanwhile, Libyan authorities have engaged in multiple raids to crackdown refugees and migrants. According to UNHCR, in one instance, at least one person was killed and 15 others injured in recent raids. In an addendum, the agency highlighted that at least 5,000 refugees have been arrested so far.

Libyan conflict

Nine years after the fall of Muammar Qaddafi, Libyan citizens continue to struggle for peace and stability amidst violent uprisings in the nation. "External factors have exacerbated Libya's problems by funneling money and weapons to proxies that have put personal interests above those of the Libyan people," mentioned the United States Institute of Peace. Meanwhile, the United Nations' peace brokering process has also been "overshadowed" by sponsored foreign government conferences. Additionally, internal conflicts have left Libyan borders porous, facilitating increased trafficking and smuggling of weapons.

