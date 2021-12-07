COVID: Nigeria Slams 'discriminatory' UK Call To Place It On Red List Amid Omicron Scare

After the UK put Nigeria on the red list over concerns of the Omicron variant, the African country has criticised them for their travel restrictions. As per the reports of AP News, Nigeria's Information Minister Lai Mohammed stated that the British travel ban is unjust, unfair, punishing, unjustified, discriminatory and is not driven by science.

According to AP News, he also said that UK would need to have a serious look at the issue of vaccine access instead of travel restrictions, and ensure that everyone has access to it without discrimination based on race, religion, political beliefs, economic status.

Nigeria's High Commissioner to the UK, Sarafa Tunji Isola, stated that collaboration is required in the midst of a pandemic where people are struggling. On Monday, Nigeria became the 11th country to be placed on the UK's no-fly list. Currently, all of the countries on that list are African countries.

UK government rules become a burden for citizens and residents

According to BBC, Kit Malthouse, a UK government minister, said that they are trying to buy some time for the scientists to work on the virus and determine how difficult it will be, although they recognise the challenges created by these travel limitations. Only UK nationals, Irish nationals and UK residents are permitted to enter the UK from the banned countries.

After returning, they must self-isolate for 10 days at a government-approved hotel. The new limits have sparked outrage among Nigerians in the United Kingdom. One Nigerian Olufemi Awokoya, residing in the UK, stated that the government's action is nefarious, unjust, and financially burdensome.

According to AP News, Nigeria's Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, stated that the African country is concentrating on increasing surveillance and testing in order to balance saving lives and saving livelihoods, instead of imposing travel bans from any country.

Only 3.78 million of Nigeria's 206 million individuals have received full vaccination. However, Enahire claimed that the country's situation is under control and that the administration has access to 100 million vaccines.

2.15 lakh coronavirus cases in Nigeria since the outbreak began

Nigeria approved booster vaccinations for fully vaccinated people last week. Since the discovery of the new variant, the number of new confirmed cases has remained modest, according to AP News. As of now, Nigeria has registered 2.15 lakh coronavirus cases since the outbreak began.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image: AP