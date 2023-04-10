EAM Jaishankar Arrives In Uganda, Looks Forward To Take Forward South-South Cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday arrived in Uganda to explore ways to expand India's ties with the African country's leadership to further the bilateral ties and to take forward South-South cooperation.

Jaishankar is on a six-day visit to Uganda and Mozambique beginning Monday.

"Arrived in Uganda this afternoon. Glad to be received by Foreign Minister General Jeje Odongo and Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs, Vincent Ssempijja. Look forward to productive discussions to take forward South-South cooperation, Jaishankar tweeted along with pictures.

"The External Affairs Minister is expected to hold delegation-level talks with Foreign Minister General Odongo, call on the leadership of the country and meet other ministers," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi said on Sunday.

It said Jaishankar will also inaugurate a transit campus of the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) in Jinja.

He will also address the trade and business community of Uganda and interact with the Indian diaspora.

The MEA said Jaishankar will visit Mozambique from April 13 to 15, adding that it will be the first-ever visit by an external affairs minister of India to Mozambique.

He will also interact with the Indian diaspora based in Mozambique.