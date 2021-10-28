EAM Jaishankar Expresses Concerns Over Terrorism In Africa

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday expressed concerns over the spread of terrorism in Africa, citing challenges in countries like Sahel, Somalia, and other African nations. He asserted the need to support African counter-terrorism operations with sustained financing. Jaishankar said that the initiatives undertaken by the African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM), G-5 Sahel Joint Force, and Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) need more strong backing from the Security Council and the international community.

"The spread of terrorism in Africa, as evident from the challenges we face in Sahel, Somalia, and central and east Africa, is a matter of serious concern," EAM S Jaishankar said.

Jaishnakar calls UNSC, world support to strengthen African Security forces

"The Initiatives undertaken by AMISOM, G-5 Sahel Joint Force, and Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) need more robust support from the Security Council and the international community," he added.

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) is a regional peacekeeping mission run by the African Union with UNSC's consent. AMISOM supporters as part of their mission assist Somalian forces in their fight against Al-Shabaab terrorists. On the other hand, G-5 Sahel Joint Force is a task force brought to the fore in 2017 by countries like Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad, and Mauritania. The force fights against violent extremism and organised crime in the region. MNJTF is a united international formation comprising units, mostly military from Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria. The force is mandated to bring an end to the Boko Haram insurgency.

Jaishankar's remarks came while addressing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) debate on "Cooperation between UN and regional and sub-regional organisations (African Union)".

EAM Jaishankar speaks about Indo-African historical ties

The EAM said that India and Africa shared a unique historical approach and that the approach to this partnership was enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018 through Ten Guiding Principles. He said that India worked with Africa as per Africa's priorities, and as per its comforts and aspirations.

"We believe that Africa's rise is essential for true multi-polarity in the global order and are committed to supporting that happening," Jaishankar said.

"India's support has always been without any conditionalities or any hidden agenda," EAM said.



Jaishankar said, "India endorses the call of Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to support African counter-terrorism operations with sustained financing, including through assessed contributions."

Inputs: PTI/ANI

Image: AP/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE