Egypt Partially Reopens Rafah Border Crossing A Day After Palestinian Protests

In a remarkable development, Egyptian authorities on Thursday, 26 August 2021, partially reopened the Rafah border crossing with the besieged Gaza Strip, allowing one-way traffic in the Hamas controlled region. Earlier on Monday, 23 August 2021, Cairo had closed what is deemed as Gaza’s only gateway to the outside world which is not controlled by Israel. Since Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007, Egypt and Israel imposed a blockade on the land, cutting its contact with the rest of the continent.

Palestinians’ Protests

On Saturday, hundreds of Palestinians gathered near the barrier and demanded its reopening. The Israeli troops responded to stone hurtling Arabs with tear gas and counterattack. According to a report by Al Jazeera, a Palestinian boy was killed in the conflict while scores of others were injured. Israel also suffered a casualty after one of the soldiers was left in critical condition from a gunshot wound. A second protest was held on Wednesday near the border in the city of Khan Yunis.

Meanwhile, in a good sign, Israeli PM Neftalli Benett announced that his administration would allow the passage of goods in and out of the Gaza Strip. Later, Israel’s Defense Ministry added that it will allow imports of new vehicles, goods and equipment for civilian projects in the Gaza Strip, and issue more permits for Gazan businessmen to enter Israel starting Thursday.

Earlier on Monday, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) carried out airstrikes along the Gaza Strip in response to the launching of incendiary balloons from the coastal enclave that set off at least nine fires alongside Israeli border communities earlier in the day. Amongst the target hit by the zionist army were a Hamas weapon factory in Khan Younis, the entrance to a terror tunnel in Jabaliya, and an underground rocket launcher in the Shejaiya neighbourhood. Arson balloons are a common tactic used by Palestinian militants in Gaza Strip, which has been under blockade ever since Hamas took power there in 2007.

Last week, machine gun fires aimed at Israeli jets hit homes and caused some other damages in Sderot. In retaliation, the army fired an additional tunnel entrance, according to the Times of Israel. It is imperative to note that a peace agreement was inked in the aftermath of a gruesome 11-day war in May but both sides have continued exchanging heavy fires regardless.

Image: AP