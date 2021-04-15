Egypt's Centuries Old 'Ramadan Cannon' Fired After 30 Years Of Silence

The Ramadan Cannon was fired at sunset in Egypt on April 13 to announce the breaking of the fast(Iftar). The centuries-old Midfa Al-Iftar or Ramadan Cannon was fired at Cairo's historic Salah El-Din Citadel after thirty years of silence. The cannon will be fired at sunrise and sunset to indicate the beginning and end of the daily fast throughout the month of Ramadan.

Ramadan Cannon fired

The sound of the firing carries a special meaning for Muslim worshippers as they will get to know about their fast. The cannon was last fired in 1992 and it was now restored by the archaeology department. According to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the repairing work of the cannon included removing the rust layer formed on the cannon body and also cleaning it from the inside.

Ù„Ø£ÙˆÙ„ Ù…Ø±Ø© Ù…Ù†Ø° Ù¡Ù©Ù©Ù¢ ÙŠÙ†Ø·Ù„Ù‚ ØºØ¯Ø§Ù‹ Ù…Ø¯ÙØ¹ Ø§ÙØ·Ø§Ø± Ø±Ù…Ø¶Ø§Ù† Ù…Ù† Ù‚Ù„Ø¹Ø© ØµÙ„Ø§Ø­ Ø§Ù„Ø¯ÙŠÙ† Ø§Ù„Ø£ÙŠÙˆØ¨ÙŠØŒ Ø¨Ø¹Ø¯ Ù‚ÙŠØ§Ù… Ø§Ù„ÙˆØ²Ø§Ø±Ø© Ø¨ØªØ±Ù…ÙŠÙ…Ù‡



Ramadan Kareem

For the first time since 1992, Ramadan Cannon will be fired tomorrow at iftar time from the Citadel of Saladin, Cairo

after restoration by

the Ministry pic.twitter.com/j1UrKglqXR — Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities (@TourismandAntiq) April 12, 2021

Professor Iman Zidan, Assistant Minister of Tourism and Antiquities for the Development of Museums and Archaeological Sites, explained that the restoration work of cannon was executed under the ministry's plan to preserve the archaeological sites. It is believed that the cannon has been changed more than once and moved to different places. It was operated by two soldiers, one to put gunpowder into the crater and the other to fire the shell.

The works of restoring the cannon came within the framework of the ministry's plan to raise the efficiency of tourism services in museums and archaeological sites, including the Citadel of Salah al-Din al-Ayyubi, pointing out that the cannon will strike again at sunset and at iftar time, throughout the whole month of Ramadan.

Dr. Osama Talaat, head of the Islamic, Coptic and Jewish Antiquities Sector, said that there were many stories about the truth of the story of Ramadan Cannon, but all of them confirm that it originated in the city of Cairo. According to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, there have been many stories related to the history of cannon. One of the story narrates that the Ramadan cannon was fired during Mamluk Sultan Khaskadam rule. He wanted to try a new cannon and the firing of the cannon coincided at sunset on the first day of Ramadan. The people thought that the Sultan had deliberately fired the cannon to alert the fasting people for iftar. The people thanked him for this good innovation and when the Sultan saw their pleasure, he decided to proceed with the firing of the cannon every day to mark the time for iftar.

Another story says that during Khedive Ismail rule, some soldiers were testing the cannons, and a shell was fired at the time of the sunset call to prayer on the first day of Ramadan. The people thought that the Khedive has started a new tradition to announce the time for iftar. Hajjah Fatima, daughter of Khedive Ismail, came to know about it. She then asked Khedive to issue a rule to make the firing of the cannon during the month of Ramadan. At that time it was known 9as the Al Hajjah Fatima cannon.

(Image Credit:TourismandAntiq/Twitter)