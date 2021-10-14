Egypt's El Gouna Film Festival To Continue As Scheduled After Plaza Fire

After a fire ravaged through the site of Egypt's top film festival, a day before it was scheduled to start, the organisers announced on Wednesday that the El Gouna Film Festival (GFF) will proceed as scheduled. On October 13, a huge fire engulfed the main plaza of Egypt's El Gouna Film Festival.

Before the fire was put out, videos and photos on social media showed a fire covering part of the open-air site that houses the El Gouna Film Festival. No injuries were reported.

However, sharing a live view of the venue, the El Gouna Film Festival's organisers informed that only a portion of the plaza was damaged and the opening ceremony of the film festival will take place as planned on Thursday night.

#GFFLive: This is a live view of The Festival Plaza filmed at 1.45pm on October 13th 2021. Only one section of the venue has been affected and the fifth edition of El Gouna Film Festival will go ahead as planned. pic.twitter.com/Og3wDhXWg5 — El Gouna Film Festival (@ElGounaFilm) October 13, 2021

Chairman of Orascom Development Holding, the festival's parent company, Samih Sawiris said in a statement, “GFF extends its gratitude to the Civil Defense Forces and the Red Sea Governorate for their immense help in extinguishing the fire that took place earlier this morning in one section of the Festival Plaza. It’s important to note that the 5th edition of GFF will proceed as planned.”

Statement from the Chairman of Orascom Development Holding Eng Samih Sawiris:



“The 5th edition of the El Gouna Film Festival will proceed as planned.”



GFF extends its gratitude to the Civil Defense Forces and the Red Sea Governorate for their immense help… pic.twitter.com/b6ybBbSpTQ — El Gouna Film Festival (@ElGounaFilm) October 13, 2021

Fire breaks out at Egypt's top film festival

Sawiris stated in an Instagram Story that the fire was caused by a short circuit in one of the shops close to the main venue, Arab News reported. At around 11.40 am local time on Wednesday, ambulances, and fire trucks rushed to the scene and by 12.10 pm the fire was successfully doused. Dr Khalid Mujahid, Egypt's Assistant Minister of Health, claimed that 20 ambulances were dispatched to the location, National News reported.

Soon after the flame was extinguished, thorough cleanup started. A significant section of the square-shaped plaza was burned and packed with debris and rubbles. Many large pieces of wood dropped into the surrounding water, as per the National News report.

El Gouna Film Festival

The 5th edition of GFF will happen in the Red Sea resort town of El Gouna from October 14 to 22. The event is an annual festival and was established by a renowned Egyptian businessman, Naguib Sawiris, in 2017. The festival is hosted at his brother Samih Sawiris's El Gouna resort.

The El Gouna Film Festival is Egypt's most elegant and renowned film festival, which acknowledges and honours the art of filmmaking. It has not only benefited the film industry and its artists but has also impacted the social community. GFF has been working hard to promote a variety of issues, including migrants, female equality, sustainability, and much more. This year 80 Arab and foreign films will be screened at the film fest.

(Image: @MayRostom/Twitter)