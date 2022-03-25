Ethiopia Govt Declares 'truce' In Tigray To Let Humanitarian Aid In Region

In its 16 month conflict with the northern Tigray forces, the Ethiopian government has announced an immediate 'humanitarian truce' in order to let the aid into the war-torn region of the country. The government said in a statement that the Ethiopian government expects that this cease-fire would significantly improve the humanitarian situation on the ground and pave the way for a peaceful resolution of the war in northern Ethiopia. It also urged the Tigrayan forces to stop further hostilities and retreat from territories that they have captured in neighbouring provinces.

UN suggests that only a small amount of food assistance has arrived since the Ethiopian military left Tigray at the end of June last year, according to the Guardian. The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) has been fighting the central government led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for the last 16 months. Following months of tension between the government and the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front (TPLF), fighting broke out in November 2020. The government now hopes that the cease-fire will pave the way for the issue to be resolved without further bloodshed.

Authorities have been criticised by Tigrayan leaders for preventing help

Central and provincial authorities have been criticised by Tigrayan leaders for preventing help from entering the country. The central administration stated that the Tigrayan fighters have stopped supplies as they have invaded a neighbouring territory along the sole land route into Tigray, according to the Guardian.

When federal forces conquered Mekelle, the capital of the Tigray region, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed declared the conflict ended within weeks. The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), on the other hand, battled back and reclaimed control of much of Tigray afterwards. Thousands of people have been killed as a result of the long-running conflict, which has also resulted in a humanitarian crisis.

People are dying in the region due to malnutrition or a lack of medical supplies

People are dying in the region due to malnutrition or a lack of medical supplies in the region, according to BBC. The World Food Programme reported in January that over 40% of Tigrayans were facing severe food scarcity. Half of all pregnant and lactating mothers were also found to be undernourished.

Image: AP