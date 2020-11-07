Ethiopia Is At 'war' With Tigray Region, Says Deputy Army Chief, Berhanu Jula

During a press conference in Addis Ababa, the deputy army chief, Berhanu Jula hinted towards a “war” with the Tigray region when he said that the country has entered into a war which was not at all anticipated. He further said that the war is shameful and senseless. The crisis in Ethiopia is not sudden and has been building up for months. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, on November 4, ordered the military to confront the country’s Tigray regional government after he said it carried out a deadly attack on a military base overnight, Associated Press reported.

Read: Ethiopia's PM Launches Military Attack On Tigray's Government As Regional Crisis Worsens

Tensions in Ethiopia increase

A statement released by the PM‘s office accused “well-armed” Tigray People’s Liberation Front(TPLF) of attack at the country’s forces. With Ahmed's declaration that “the last red line has been crossed,” experts now fear that a war in the region is imminent. In a televised address to the nation on November 4, Abiy announced that “several martyrs” in the attack in Mekele, the northern Tigray region’s capital, and Dansha town. The Nobel Prize-winning leader also added that “the end is near” for the regional force, which is based in the neighbouring state of Eritrea.

Read: UN Condemned Apartheid In South Africa: Know More About The 'discriminatory' System

In September this year, Tigray region had conducted its owl elections despite orders from the federal government to postpone all kinds of polls due to the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to BBC, Tigray region’s President has said that the federal government was not going to punish them for holding polls and launch a full-fledged attack on the region. Meanwhile, the National Electoral board of the nation has declared it illegal.

Read: Explainer: Why Ethiopia Is Suddenly On Brink Of Civil War

Also Read: South Africa President In Quarantine As Virus Cases Rise

(Image Credits: AP)