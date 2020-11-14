Ethiopia Tigray Crisis: UN Human Rights Chief Warns 'war Crimes' May Have Happened

The United Nations Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet has warned that reports of mass killing in Ethiopia’s Tigray region "would amount to war crimes". The chief called for an inquiry into the reports that shows hundreds of fatalities due to the conflict in Ethiopia. The crisis in Ethiopia is not sudden and has been building up for months. In September this year, the Tigray region had conducted elections despite orders from the federal government to postpone all kinds of polls due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Unrest in Ethiopia continues

According to the reports by BBC, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that fighters backing the Tigray People's Liberation Front went on rioting after federal troops had "liberated" the western part of Tigray. He also accused them of “brutally” killing innocent people. Speaking to BBC, Tigray region’s President had said that the federal government was not going to punish them for holding polls and launching a full-fledged attack on the region. Meanwhile, the National Electoral board of the nation has declared it illegal. Also, during a recent press conference in Addis Ababa, deputy army chief Berhanu Jula hinted towards a “war” with the Tigray region when he said that the country has entered into a war that was not at all anticipated. He further said that the war is shameful and senseless.

Read: United Nations Warns Ethiopia's Tigray Region Could Run Out Of Aid Amid Conflict

Chief Bachelet has said that she is “alarmed” looking at the situation in Ethiopia but she mentioned that the first priority is to put a pause on the fighting and prevent atrocities. Recently, the UN country director in Ethiopia warned of vital aid supplies being at risk amid the ongoing crisis in the Tigray region. According to BBC reports, Catherine Sozi said a shortage of basic commodities like flour and fuel are being reported. As per reports, the UN supplies Tigray with food relief on a regular basis. The crisis in Ethiopia is not sudden and has been building up for months.

Ethiopia cabinet reshuffle

Earlier this week, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced major changes in his government’s military and intelligence leadership as he reshuffled many top officials amid the conflict with the Tigray region. With this, he also urged all his citizens to not target the ethnic Tigrayan people amid growing fears of a civil war. The cabinet reshuffle aimed at bringing the most outspoken supporters of the Tigray operation to the forefront.

Read: Ethiopia Is At 'war' With Tigray Region, Says Deputy Army Chief, Berhanu Jula

Ethiopia’s central government and Tigray’s regional government, the Tigray People's Liberation Front, blame each other for starting the conflict and each regards the other as 'illegal'. The TPLF dominated Ethiopia's ruling coalition for years before Abiy came to office in 2018. It has since then accused the prime minister's administration of targeting and marginalizing its officials. According to reports, the European Union, the African Union and others have urged Abiy to put an end to the conflict as it may lead to destabilization in Ethiopia.

Read: United Nations Warns Ethiopia's Tigray Region Could Run Out Of Aid Amid Conflict

Also Read: Ethiopia's Conflict Continues As PM Vows Further Operations

(Image Credits: AP)