Ethiopia: Tigray Rebels Should Disarm Before Engaging In Any Talks, Says Ambassador

Before engaging in negotiations with the Ethiopian government, Tigray rebels should disarm, demobilise, and hand over those responsible for crimes to face justice, according to Ethiopian Ambassador to the United States Fitsum Arega. Since November last year, when the central government accused the Tigray Rebels of attacking a military base and launched a counter-operation in Tigray, northern Ethiopia has been engulfed in an internal conflict. Earlier this month, Ethiopia declared a six-month state of emergency across the country as TPLF rebels threatened to advance on Addis Abeba.

Sputnik reported, citing Fitsum Arega, "the TPLF must completely disarm. We will not let negotiations provide an opportunity for the TPLF to rearm, reorganize and continue their military operations. Demobilization is essential because the people of Tigray who have largely been forced into the conflict because of a few criminal TPLF leaders need to get back to their lives and their families."

The diplomat went on to say that any peace talks must include the people of Tigray. According to the media agency, he further added that the US believes TPLF represents a small group of people who have commoditized Tigrayans. When asked if he thought peace talks could actually take place, the ambassador replied, "The TPLF has publicly stated numerous times that they are not interested in peace talks, only military victory. The TPLF has no credibility. The government must continue to defend the people and country regardless of the price to be paid," according to Sputnik.

Thousands of people have been murdered in Ethiopian Violence, millions remain under government blockade in Tigray, and hundreds of thousands have been displaced in the Amhara region as Tigray fighters press on. In recent days, African Union and US envoys held urgent talks in search of an immediate cease-fire and a path to talks. However, the warring parties have indicated that it will not be simple or easy.

Tigrayan detentions in Ethiopia entrap US and UK citizens

The Associated Press reported on November 11, that American and British citizens have been caught up in Ethiopia's mass detentions of ethnic Tigrayans under a new state of emergency in the country's escalating war. Thousands of Tigrayans have already been detained in the capital, Addis Abeba, and across Africa's second-most populous country. The fears of more detentions grew on Thursday, November 10, as authorities ordered landlords to register tenants' identities with police. Meanwhile, men armed with sticks were seen on some streets, prompting volunteer groups to seek out Tigrayans to report them.

